Next step for growth in Kearney

If you want to know where Kearney’s major growth will occur next, follow the trenches. That’s because trenches are for utilities, including water and sanitary sewer, and they’re both essential for new neighborhoods and businesses.
Someday soon we’ll be reminded of that fact as the city presses forward with plans to extend utilities eastward toward the Kearney East Expressway. Traffic on that relatively new roadway is steadily climbing as motorists and commercial users discover it’s simpler to bypass city streets and skirt Kearney on the expressway. It runs from the I-80 exit one mile east of The Archway northward to 78th Street, where it jogs westerly to Glenwood Corner north of Kearney proper.
As local officials wrangled with state highway bosses to build the Expressway, one of the arguments was that the new road would ease traffic congestion on Kearney’s Second Avenue. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Second Avenue interchange was the only direct exit from I-80, and so heavy traffic could get in the way of emergency vehicles dispatched to south Kearney.
Safety concerns were among the official reasons to request state support for a second I-80 interchange and expressway, but a secondary argument was based on economic development. Building the expressway would provide a corridor for growth, especially the commercial variety.
We are seeing glimpses of the future as Farm Credit Services opens its new banking center on 56th Street near the expressway. Farther south a landscaping business has opened, and in a while, we’ll see trenches heading toward the site of a new farm equipment dealership, Butler Machinery, south of the Farm Credit building and close to the expressway. In planning for the Butler venture, the city is investing more than $1 million in infrastructure. The utilities will be a catalyst for other businesses and enterprises to stake their claim along the expressway.
All this will be possible because of the essential utilities, but as we can see, extending water and sewer is an expensive undertaking. Before investing millions of dollars extending utilities, municipal officials must make well-reasoned decisions where to go. Building and maintaining streets, water mains and sanitary and storm sewers is expensive and there are no do-overs.
Inevitably, citizens will question the wisdom of a new utilities project. That was the case in 1994 when the city of Kearney extended sanitary sewer westward along 56th Street, which was gravel at that time. The project had the added expense of lift stations that raised the flow of sewage so it could be carried by gravity from northwest Kearney to the wastewater treatment facility southeast of the city.
Building the sewer line along 56th Street was costly, but it was a good bet.
Without utilities, several major developments would not have occurred, including Lighthouse Point, Fountain Hills, Spruce Hollow and Country Club Lane.
How rapidly will the new Kearney East Expressway corridor fill in? Buckle up and prepare to be surprised.
