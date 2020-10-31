Next step for growth in Kearney

If you want to know where Kearney’s major growth will occur next, follow the trenches. That’s because trenches are for utilities, including water and sanitary sewer, and they’re both essential for new neighborhoods and businesses.

Someday soon we’ll be reminded of that fact as the city presses forward with plans to extend utilities eastward toward the Kearney East Expressway. Traffic on that relatively new roadway is steadily climbing as motorists and commercial users discover it’s simpler to bypass city streets and skirt Kearney on the expressway. It runs from the I-80 exit one mile east of The Archway northward to 78th Street, where it jogs westerly to Glenwood Corner north of Kearney proper.

As local officials wrangled with state highway bosses to build the Expressway, one of the arguments was that the new road would ease traffic congestion on Kearney’s Second Avenue. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Second Avenue interchange was the only direct exit from I-80, and so heavy traffic could get in the way of emergency vehicles dispatched to south Kearney.

Safety concerns were among the official reasons to request state support for a second I-80 interchange and expressway, but a secondary argument was based on economic development. Building the expressway would provide a corridor for growth, especially the commercial variety.