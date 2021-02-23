New voice for GOP is needed

Limbaugh was controversial throughout his career, including near the end. Limbaugh defended the Jan. 6 rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s what he told his listeners on Jan. 7: “There’s a lot of people out there calling for the end of violence … a lot of conservatives, social media who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable regardless of the circumstance … I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual tea party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn’t feel that way.”

Limbaugh’s passing doesn’t signal an end to conservative broadcasting. It has grown beyond radio to include television, the internet, social media and an explosion of conspiracy theories and disinformation.

We sincerely hope that in the months ahead Limbaugh’s listeners evolve into more discerning media consumers. We pray, at the very least, that they learn to vary their information diet to achieve something more fair and balanced. If Limbaugh’s crowd can do that they’ll be less prone to fall for outlandish tales about Jewish lasers starting California’s wildfires.

We encourage broadcast executives, as they seek replacement content for the Rush Limbaugh show, to look for something more worthy of the Republican tradition. The party of Lincoln is in need of sound thinking, level-headed honesty and a vision of what makes our nation great, not a vision of what makes great broadcast ratings.