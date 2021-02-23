New voice for GOP is needed

Rush Limbaugh created right-wing talk radio. Fifteen hours per week for 32 years he had a faithful audience of 20 million. He died from cancer, but he worked hard through the final few months of his disease, and was presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Some Americans were delighted when former President Donald Trump paused his 2020 State of the Union address to present the medal to Limbaugh, but if it weren’t for Limbaugh, Trump never would have made it to the White House.
Limbaugh paved the way for politicians like Trump, and he did so with the official blessings of the Federal Communications Commission, which in 1987 repealed the 1947 Fairness Doctrine.
Broadcasters always have been bound to provide airtime as a public service. That was the intent of the Fairness Doctrine that required broadcasters to present controversial materials in a fair and balanced manner. Limbaugh was unfettered by the rule. That freed him to be unapologetically conservative, a trait liberal Americans found difficult to stomach. That seemed only to strengthen Limbaugh’s hold on his Republican audience.
The conspiracy theories Limbaugh promoted through the years also strengthened his hold on his audience. The conspiracies encircled climate change, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, COVID-19 and the 2020 election.
Limbaugh was controversial throughout his career, including near the end. Limbaugh defended the Jan. 6 rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Here’s what he told his listeners on Jan. 7: “There’s a lot of people out there calling for the end of violence … a lot of conservatives, social media who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable regardless of the circumstance … I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual tea party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn’t feel that way.”
Limbaugh’s passing doesn’t signal an end to conservative broadcasting. It has grown beyond radio to include television, the internet, social media and an explosion of conspiracy theories and disinformation.
We sincerely hope that in the months ahead Limbaugh’s listeners evolve into more discerning media consumers. We pray, at the very least, that they learn to vary their information diet to achieve something more fair and balanced. If Limbaugh’s crowd can do that they’ll be less prone to fall for outlandish tales about Jewish lasers starting California’s wildfires.
We encourage broadcast executives, as they seek replacement content for the Rush Limbaugh show, to look for something more worthy of the Republican tradition. The party of Lincoln is in need of sound thinking, level-headed honesty and a vision of what makes our nation great, not a vision of what makes great broadcast ratings.