Never say ‘My vote doesn’t count,’ because it does

A raspberry to ... those nasty blood-sucking ticks. Did you know that during the past 20 years there’s been a 2½ times uptick in tick-borne diseases? This includes an especially large increase in Lyme disease in the nation’s Midwest and northeast regions.

“With issues like climate change on the rise, as well as invasive species and woody plant encroachment, we might see further increases of ticks, expanding the chances of a further increase in case transmission,” said Dominic Cristiano.

A graduate student in applied biology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Cristiano is researching better ways to inform Nebraskans about potential risks of tick-borne diseases. Ultimately, he plans to use the data to compare Nebraskans’ perceptions of tick risks to the actual threat the arachnids pose.

Cristiano shouldn’t have a lot of trouble rustling up tick-haters in Nebraska. What’s not to hate about an arachnid that burrows its head into your skin, engorges itself with your blood, and, if that’s not enough, it leaves some of its victims seriously sick.