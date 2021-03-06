Need fair return as journalists

Unfortunately, we might soon find out. Americans should be aware of the tremendous financial strain their local news publishers are facing. Newspapers and other media have traditionally relied upon advertisers, but struggling retailers aren’t able to support news organizations as in the past, so we’re looking for other ways to stay afloat. One source is Big Tech, which uses our content but stubbornly refuses to pay what’s fair for it.

The response from news publishers is to ask Washington for a one-time opportunity to negotiate with Big Tech for a fair deal. To accommodate negotiations, antitrust laws would be set aside temporarily, allowing news publishers to unify and fight for fair compensation.

U.S. newspapers are calling upon readers to urge representatives in Congress to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — the one-time, temporary chance to set aside antitrust laws to fight for a fair deal. Leaders of that legislative effort are House members David Cicilline, D-R.I.; and Ken Buck, R-Colo.; and Senate members Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and John N. Kennedy, R-La. They are teeing up the act and getting ready to take a swing at Big Tech.