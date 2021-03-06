Need fair return as journalists

Newspapers have a beef with Big Tech. That’s because major platforms like Facebook and Google are exerting their dominance over the digital marketplace. As many Americans see, Big Tech unilaterally can decide what news stories are widely circulated, and they also can decide what stories receive little, if any attention.
Americans have seen how the flow of news can be controlled, but we may be less aware of Big Tech’s influences on journalism, in general. They’re hurting journalism by resisting publishers’ demands for fair compensation for the journalism their newsrooms produce. By refusing to pay a fair price for content — stories about disasters, economic trends, social changes and other important topics — Big Tech slowly but surely is strangling the primary source of journalism — local newspapers and other local media.
Here’s what those local sources are up against. Their audiences expect local journalists to deliver the content that informs and protects them. An example would be the reams of coverage local newspapers produced during the past 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation. Americans needed to know how to protect themselves. Elected leaders needed to know what public health measures they should implement. And we all needed to know how to be tested and how to get lifesaving vaccinations.
Americans learned this year how important it is to stay informed, but how do we keep up without local journalists?
Unfortunately, we might soon find out. Americans should be aware of the tremendous financial strain their local news publishers are facing. Newspapers and other media have traditionally relied upon advertisers, but struggling retailers aren’t able to support news organizations as in the past, so we’re looking for other ways to stay afloat. One source is Big Tech, which uses our content but stubbornly refuses to pay what’s fair for it.
The response from news publishers is to ask Washington for a one-time opportunity to negotiate with Big Tech for a fair deal. To accommodate negotiations, antitrust laws would be set aside temporarily, allowing news publishers to unify and fight for fair compensation.
U.S. newspapers are calling upon readers to urge representatives in Congress to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — the one-time, temporary chance to set aside antitrust laws to fight for a fair deal. Leaders of that legislative effort are House members David Cicilline, D-R.I.; and Ken Buck, R-Colo.; and Senate members Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and John N. Kennedy, R-La. They are teeing up the act and getting ready to take a swing at Big Tech.
We journalists ask Americans to think about the future. Is it healthy to have just a handful of corporations deciding what’s news and what isn’t? Without the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, journalists may never have the opportunity to negotiate for reasonable compensation, and that would close down newsrooms across the U.S. When that happens, where will it leave us when the next tornado, flood, wildfire or other public emergency occurs?
Americans need their newspapers and other local media outlets. Give us a crack at Big Tech.