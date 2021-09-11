Nebraska must unite against our common enemy

Statements earlier this week from two of Nebraska’s elected leaders baffle us. Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse both issued statements with biting criticism of President Joe Biden’s announcement he plans to issue executive orders mandating coronavirus vaccinations for health care workers and companies with 100 or more employers.

Ricketts called Biden’s announcement a federal overreach and violation of personal freedom. Sasse chimed in by claiming the executive orders are “constitutionally dubious.”

If requiring Americans to be vaccinated against a deadly virus is against the U.S. Constitution, perhaps Sasse should explain how, for decades, American schools have been able to require children to be vaccinated against a list contagious and crippling diseases.

Ricketts said, “Americans — not the federal government — are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices.”

He promised “Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the attorney general to explore all our options.”