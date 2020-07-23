A rose to ... former Lexington resident Steve Mosely of York. Earlier this week he shared scary details of a boating experience that went badly as an illustration why he agrees with plans to erect a lighthouse on the jetty that protects Lakeshore Marina and other nearby facilities at Johnson Lake. There already is one lighthouse that guides boaters into Mallard Cove, but as Mosely argues, the second lighthouse would be an added benefit to boaters navigating in the dark.
Mosely’s boating scare occurred after a Fourth of July fireworks show at the lake. Mosely had overburdened his 15-foot boat with two families worth of fireworks fans. All of that weight pushed the boat deep into the water. With so little freeboard, Mosely’s boat was nearly swamped by the wakes of other boats as they left the fireworks area after the show. Complicating Mosely’s dilemma, he lost track of his location. If there had been a lighthouse he wouldn’t have lost his bearings.
Even on small lakes like Johnson, little problems rapidly can blow up into major emergencies. Putting up a second lighthouse would help boaters find their way, and that might come during an emergency, as when waves are too steep and an overloaded boat is in danger of sinking with passengers aboard. Thanks for the story, Steve.
A raspberry to ... the No.1 global health threat, coronavirus. COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing among a handful of U.S. states. The cases are multiplying so rapidly in California, Florida and Texas that hospitals are running out of beds and doctors and nurses are working at a feverish pace to save lives. Sadly, many of their patients are dying.
The spike in COVID-19 cases might not have been so severe if Americans and their leaders had been more cautious about reopening states and their economies. Also, communication from our leadership should have been unified. Instead, we heard conflicting messages. One side said wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands, but those words were neutralized by folks who believe it’s their choice to wear masks or exercise other precautions. President Trump appears to be punching a hole in those beliefs this week by reversing his position. Now he says wearing masks can help slow the spread.
That’s good advice, and it follows decisions by major retailers to require their customers to wear masks while shopping.
Now the question becomes: How do we get the message about masks, social distancing and hand washing to Hispanics and young people? In Nebraska Hispanics account for 11.2% of the population but comprise 60% of the state’s coronavirus cases. Also, many young people believe they will not become infected or suffer severe symptoms like older people. They need to be careful or they could transmit the virus to people they love, including parents and grandparents.