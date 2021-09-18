Murman backs term limits, but voting also clears deck

A rose to ... Nebraska state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil. The District 38 representative has signed the Term Limits Convention pledge that commits his support for term limits on Congress. Philip Blumel, president of U.S. Term Limits, said Murman’s support shows there are individual legislators who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who desire congressional term limits.
USTL provides its term limits pledge to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state Legislature, I will cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the limited purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”
In a 1995 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court found that only a constitutional amendment could limit the terms of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives.
Americans who support term limits would prefer that Congress passes term limits on itself, but career politicians won’t allow that. Amending the U.S. Constitution would be necessary, but that also would be a large undertaking.
The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by either two-thirds of Congress or two-thirds of the states.
USTL said a whopping 80% of Americans prefer term limits for federal lawmakers. If so many constituents are dissatisfied with their senators and representatives, term limits isn’t the only alternative to clear the deck. Americans also have the ballot box. If they don’t like their why are so many politicians living out their years in office? Term limits is one way to end a politician’s career, but so is the ballot box.
A raspberry to ... impatient customers, especially the kind who look around a restaurant or cafe, see the place is thinly staffed, but then make things difficult when their server isn’t able to keep up with the pace. We’re not endorsing mediocre service, we’re just encouraging people to remember that every business is under the gun during this pandemic. Hiring qualified employees never has been tougher. We all know that to be a fact, but sometimes we forget and then get tough with the wait staff.
Here’s a suggestion based on a recent road trip. We stopped for breakfast at a cozy mom-and-pop cafe. Not long after we were seated the place was packed with customers — far more than the three people attempting to hold down the fort could handle.
And then it happened. A woman waiting to be served grabbed a coffee pot and made the rounds. Happily she greeted fellow customers and then topped their cups. The cheerfulness and energy rose a couple of notches among customers as well as the employees — all because someone stepped up to lend a hand.