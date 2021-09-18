Murman backs term limits, but voting also clears deck

A rose to ... Nebraska state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil. The District 38 representative has signed the Term Limits Convention pledge that commits his support for term limits on Congress. Philip Blumel, president of U.S. Term Limits, said Murman’s support shows there are individual legislators who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who desire congressional term limits.

USTL provides its term limits pledge to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state Legislature, I will cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the limited purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

In a 1995 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court found that only a constitutional amendment could limit the terms of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Americans who support term limits would prefer that Congress passes term limits on itself, but career politicians won’t allow that. Amending the U.S. Constitution would be necessary, but that also would be a large undertaking.

The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by either two-thirds of Congress or two-thirds of the states.