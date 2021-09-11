Mother Teresa’s selfless ways

If that concept was hard for humans to process in 1968, it’s even more so in 2021, as we are deluged by the latest news updates on our phones. Mother Teresa’s words are timeless, however: “I believe the people of today do not think that the poor are like them as human beings. They look down on them. But if they had the deep respect for the dignity of poor people, I am sure it would be ... easy for them to come closer to them, and to see that they, too, are the children of God, and that they have as much right to the things of life and love and of services as anybody else.”

Here’s another idea from Mother Teresa that seems critical: “In these times of development, everybody is in a hurry and everybody’s in a rush, and on the way there are people falling down, who are not able to compete. These are the ones we want to love and serve and take care of.”

Mother Teresa urged us not to be lost in hopelessness or be daunted by the seemingly intractable nature of worldwide problems. “We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But if that drop was not in the ocean, I think the ocean will be less because of the missing drop.”