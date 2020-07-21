As a businessman, Jim White has founded 13 companies and turned around 22 others. He knows what makes organizations tick. It’s strong leadership. He said he is unimpressed with the leadership he’s seeing in Washington, D.C. “If I led my companies the way politicians are leading the United States of America, my entire enterprise would have imploded a long time ago,” he said.
White has impressive credentials. He is chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies and Growers Ice Co. He’s the founder and CEO of PHT Opportunity Fund, and founder and president of JL White International LLC. He also is the author of several books. His fifth, “The Next Big Thing in Politics,” will be released Sept. 9. He wrote his reflections on our federal government for InsideSources.com.
“Investors in any company expect honest, ethical and transparent conduct from company leadership. If a company strays from its values and ignores its stated regulations, becoming unprofitable and corrupt in the process, said investors can and should demand that the CEO and company leadership step down,” White said. “Similarly, we citizens must hold our leadership accountable at the national, state and local levels. Law enforcement, too, must be held accountable. There is stupefying dishonesty and an alarming lack of accountability by politicians on both sides of the aisle. National leaders are ignoring the regulations this country is built on — that is, the Constitution.”
White advocates for civility and wisdom in government. He said leaders should look to the Founding Fathers “and Mothers” for guidance “before the very fabric of America unravels.”
The pandemic crisis should have united Americans, but it has more deeply divided us. The price of that division: 137,000 Americans lay dead.
“Now more than ever, Americans need truth and transparency. Denying rising numbers of infections, silencing warnings by experts in the scientific community, setting the worst possible example by not wearing a mask, and making dangerous suggestions — like ingesting disinfectant — are abominable,” White said. “How can those in Washington, with far greater access to health care than vulnerable minorities living in distressed areas, make life and death decisions on our behalf?”
What guidance might Americans derive from their Constitution? There are 10 principles — including truth, respect, patriotism and equality — that would put us back on course. As shareholders in our nation, we must hold accountable the politicians who run the country.
They campaigned for their positions of leadership, now they must live up to the responsibilities of their office or be removed.