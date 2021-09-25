Many presidents cruel to immigrants

Haitians aren’t the only ones flocking to the U.S. border with Mexico in large numbers. There are Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and a smattering of Central Americans, too, right now vying for the opportunity to apply for asylum at southern entry points. Everyone is fleeing horrible, oppressive conditions; everyone is nursing the hope of a better life in the United States.
Yet, the Biden administration — under political pressure to address a humanitarian crisis in Del Rio, Texas, being overblown by the right — is throwing the Trump book at some 14,000 Haitian immigrants. He’s sending them home every day in packed flights without the ability to apply for asylum.
And I can’t help but see an old story playing out: The refugees with darker skin are automatically losing rights, automatically rejected without due process.
This doesn’t sound like the Joe Biden on the campaign trail selling us a respite from Trump-era cruelty and a new approach to immigration policy.
This isn’t the Biden preaching to the world what Haitians weren’t shown by federal officers accosting them on horseback at the border: decency.
Inhumane treatment
It’s more of the same inhumane treatment and policy dysfunction characteristic of our immigration system. And, in the case of the Border Patrol seeming to wield the reins of their horses as whips, a reminder of how quickly Americans can be moved to show force if it stems migration.
“The U.S. is the most powerful nation in the world. It can do anything it wants, starting by letting our brothers and sisters in!” Miami-based Haitian-American advocate Marleine Bastien said, her voice exuding some 40 years of indignation and, also, fresh outrage.
No, a Democratic administration offers no guarantees at the border, despite GOP rhetoric to the contrary.
We learned this in 1994, when President Bill Clinton interdicted thousands of Cubans at sea and sent them to live in tent-city camps at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo until he could figure out what to do with them.
We learned this when President Barack Obama, dubbed the “Deporter-in-Chief,” had to be shamed by members of his own party into scaling back deportations of Latin American immigrants to criminals only.
Now Biden is following Donald Trump’s manual at the border, minus the children in cages and ripped from their parents’ arms part, but still with the Border Patrol running amok, overstepping, abusing.
That Biden — who won the presidency in large measure thanks to the high voter turnout and Black support — is targeting Haitians is tone-deaf to the history of their inequitable treatment as refugees.
Historic inequity in immigration
The justification: Cubans were political refugees, Haitians were fleeing poverty. But this wasn’t as clear-cut as portrayed.