Many presidents cruel to immigrants

Haitians aren’t the only ones flocking to the U.S. border with Mexico in large numbers. There are Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and a smattering of Central Americans, too, right now vying for the opportunity to apply for asylum at southern entry points. Everyone is fleeing horrible, oppressive conditions; everyone is nursing the hope of a better life in the United States.

Yet, the Biden administration — under political pressure to address a humanitarian crisis in Del Rio, Texas, being overblown by the right — is throwing the Trump book at some 14,000 Haitian immigrants. He’s sending them home every day in packed flights without the ability to apply for asylum.

And I can’t help but see an old story playing out: The refugees with darker skin are automatically losing rights, automatically rejected without due process.

This doesn’t sound like the Joe Biden on the campaign trail selling us a respite from Trump-era cruelty and a new approach to immigration policy.

This isn’t the Biden preaching to the world what Haitians weren’t shown by federal officers accosting them on horseback at the border: decency.

Inhumane treatment