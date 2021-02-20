Low temps, scammers a dangerous combination

For many Nebraskans, surviving the deep freeze of winter can be an expensive affair. There’s the $75 charge for having the pilot light checked on the furnace. Then there’s $25 to jump-start your car. After discovering there’s no way the car will start, you can add another $100 or so to be towed to the repair shop.
Toss in $25 each time you pay to have someone clear snow from your driveway and sidewalk, and a serious bout of winter weather can really dig into your vacation fund.
But it’s not over, not yet, according to Nebraska Public Power District. This week the state’s electrical supplier repeated the warning to watch out for scammers.
These good-for-nothings prey on people who fear having their electricity shut off.
It’s a simple scam, the way NPPD describes it.
The predators will call and state that the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off. Then the scammers recommend several methods of payment. They also might try upping the ante by saying if you want to avoid a rolling blackout, you must pay immediately.
If your telephone shows an incoming call is originating in Nebraska, don’t be fooled. The scammers are trying to use your caller ID to “spoof” you into believing their call is from an in-state number. It’s likely they’re licking salt off the rim of a margarita on a Florida beach, trying to hold back the laughs, while you fumble frantically through your purse or wallet desperately looking for a credit card.
“Scammers have gotten very crafty in recent years and will often strike during severe events,” said NPPD Retail general manager Pat Hanrahan.
He said scammers will do their best to get someone so worried or confused that they give away their money. “This past week has been difficult for many people, and it’s important to remember these scammers are always looking for an opportunity to take advantage of someone.”
One NPPD customer reported Thursday that a scammer posed as Publisher’s Clearing House and said because they paid their electric bill every month, the customer was entered in a drawing for big money. When asked for banking information the NPPD customer was smart and ended the call.
If you suspect you’re being scammed remember that NPPD does not call to ask customers for a credit card number or demand payment with a pre-paid card. Never attempt to pay your bill over the phone using a credit or debit card.
Turn the tables on the crook. Write down the call back number or ask where the caller is located and contact law enforcement.
It also is helpful to let NPPD’s Customer Care Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (877-275-6773) know about the call.
If you think a scammer has called you, never make a payment until you’ve contacted your electrical utility.