Low temps, scammers a dangerous combination

For many Nebraskans, surviving the deep freeze of winter can be an expensive affair. There’s the $75 charge for having the pilot light checked on the furnace. Then there’s $25 to jump-start your car. After discovering there’s no way the car will start, you can add another $100 or so to be towed to the repair shop.

Toss in $25 each time you pay to have someone clear snow from your driveway and sidewalk, and a serious bout of winter weather can really dig into your vacation fund.

But it’s not over, not yet, according to Nebraska Public Power District. This week the state’s electrical supplier repeated the warning to watch out for scammers.

These good-for-nothings prey on people who fear having their electricity shut off.

It’s a simple scam, the way NPPD describes it.

The predators will call and state that the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off. Then the scammers recommend several methods of payment. They also might try upping the ante by saying if you want to avoid a rolling blackout, you must pay immediately.