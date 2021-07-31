Locate farmers markets on internet

If you’ve been meaning to shop at a local farmers market, but are unsure where to find one and don’t know when the market is scheduled, there’s good news. The University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources this week announced the launch of an interactive map at gotogrow.org. Spanish speakers can find their version of the map at vamosapoyar.org — “We will support.”
The map allows Nebraskans to find details on farmers markets in communities across the state.
A grant from a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program helped with the development of the farmers market map. Other collaborators were Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska and the Center for Rural Affairs. Both of those organizations are committed to economic development in rural Nebraska, so their support for farmers markets is a no-brainer.
The IANR outlined the reasons that Nebraskans should make farmers market shopping part of their food-buying routine. Among the reasons is that farmers markets shorten the distance between food in the field and food on the plate. That’s because there are no elongated supply chains with weak links that can fail.
IANR said that, in the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets have innovated to stay open for the farmers and consumers that depend on them. Managers of farmers markets have adapted to protect staff, customers and community.
When conventional food supply chains had difficulties adapting at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains, and interest in local foods spiked nationwide. Now, farmers markets are headed into another year of building resilience in our communities and bringing people together, the IANR said.
“When people buy at a farmers market, they have a reliable source of food. They know where their food is coming from, and they know they are getting it fresh,” said Terri Mazza, owner of Food 4 Hope, a farmers market vendor near Beatrice. “The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted that we need to shorten the food supply chain,”
In 2020, Nebraska markets pivoted rapidly to ensure that markets would stay open to the public by increasing online sales, adding safety precautions into their operations and eliminating non-essential activities such as music and kids events, said the IANR.
Despite the advantages of shopping at farmers markets, the pandemic created a two-edged strain: added operating costs and decreased income.
This year, Nebraskans can support their farmers markets by grabbing their shopping bags and heading to the nearest market.
Nebraska’s 99 registered farmers’ markets provide access to healthy, locally produced food no matter where you are. The IANR reminds us that farmers markets are places where food access, economic opportunities, community pride and health come together every week of the market season.