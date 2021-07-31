Locate farmers markets on internet

If you’ve been meaning to shop at a local farmers market, but are unsure where to find one and don’t know when the market is scheduled, there’s good news. The University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources this week announced the launch of an interactive map at gotogrow.org. Spanish speakers can find their version of the map at vamosapoyar.org — “We will support.”

The map allows Nebraskans to find details on farmers markets in communities across the state.

A grant from a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program helped with the development of the farmers market map. Other collaborators were Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska and the Center for Rural Affairs. Both of those organizations are committed to economic development in rural Nebraska, so their support for farmers markets is a no-brainer.

The IANR outlined the reasons that Nebraskans should make farmers market shopping part of their food-buying routine. Among the reasons is that farmers markets shorten the distance between food in the field and food on the plate. That’s because there are no elongated supply chains with weak links that can fail.