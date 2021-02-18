Lincoln Highway now byway

At 3,300 miles, the Lincoln Highway is arguably the longest and most diverse road in the America’s Byways Collection, which includes many of our nation’s most historic and beautiful roadways. Like the Lincoln Highway, roads in the Byways Collection aren’t the main routes. Instead, they are the kind of roads travelers take when they yearn for a feeling that they’ve been someplace authentic and one-of-a-kind.

That’s what the Lincoln Highway is all about and that’s why it recently was designated as a National Scenic Byway.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration announced the designation on Tuesday.

We in the Kearney area should be thrilled by the designation. Our community was, after all, a major point of interest when travelers began using the Lincoln Highway. In the 1920s and ’30s Kearney was known as the Midway City because we were exactly in the middle of the 3,300-mile route.

The Lincoln Highway traces to 1913 when the roadway’s promoters announced their highway would stretch across 11 states from New York City in the east to San Francisco in the west. The announcement of the route was a big deal because communities along the route knew it would become the first transcontinental highway — paved from one end to the other.