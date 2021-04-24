Let’s wait on immunity passports

Movie theaters, churches, super markets, airliners, restaurants and sports arenas are places that really pack in the people. Before the pandemic, filling the seats was the mark of success for those kinds of venues, but as the fight against COVID-19 continues, some Americans feel nervous if others are too close, especially if they’re not wearing masks. The nervousness is because coronavirus infections continue to occur.

In fact, infections are surging in some states — New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois and Wyoming — to name a few.

Much of the fear that gripped the U.S. at the dawn of the pandemic is persisting, even though almost half of Americans have had at least one shot of vaccine and about one-third are fully vaccinated. People who have been vaccinated want to feel safe, but that’s tough when they’re in places where others don’t abide by mask-wearing requirements.

Mask-wearers who have been vaccinated believe they’re doing their civic duty. Wearing a mask and being vaccinated helps to protect others. We’re told that when 70% to 80% of us are vaccinated, we’ll defeat the virus with herd immunity. It’s only when the virus has been defeated that we can fully return to normal life. Businesses and schools can get back in the swing and we can enter crowded spaces without worry.