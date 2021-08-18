Leaders failed to learn from Vietnam

For Baby Boomers who either fought in Vietnam or knew someone who did, the war in Afghanistan will be known as the “I Told You So War.” Afghanistan so much resembled the conflict in Vietnam that it was frightening. Especially spooky about the fighting in Afghanistan was the United States’ inability to learn from the mistakes made in Vietnam.
Why, during the 20 years of warfare in Afghanistan, did U.S. political and military leaders allow themselves to be fooled by their own optimism? Leaders — then and now — also were prone to accept any hint of progress as an indication that the U.S. could prevail, both in Vietnam, where Americans were told the enemy was communism, and in Afghanistan, where our enemy was terrorism.
Hopefully, before we are fooled into thinking the U.S. can fight another nation’s civil war, our leaders will learn from the debacles in Vietnam and Afghanistan. No war is so important it should consume 20 years of military efforts, cost more than 240,000 people’s, and consume $2.2 trillion.
Rank-and-file Americans can share the blame for Afghanistan. Coming after the terror attacks of 9/11, we initially accepted the war in Afghanistan as a necessary response to terrorism.
We now are seeing the scenario that prompted U.S. presidents to continue and escalate the war in Vietnam play out in Afghanistan. There was so much doubt behind closed doors, but our civilian and military leaders were publicly reassuring. They expressed confidence that the U.S. could prevail and that after we had won in Vietnam and Afghanistan, those nations’ armies could hold the ground that U.S. forces had gained.
While commanding U.S. forces in Afghanistan, President Obama did what President Johnson did in Vietnam. When it was becoming apparent that the wars weren’t going well, both Obama and Johnson escalated the U.S. involvement.
In accepting blame for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the resulting chaos, President Joe Biden was correct in his assessment that the U.S. should never be involved in wars that never end. Twenty years in Afghanistan is enough proof.
As for the thousands of U.S. service personnel who served there, they have earned the gratitude of all Americans for protecting us from terrorism and they’ve earned the gratitude of the people of Afghanistan for protecting them from the Taliban.
Going forward, the U.S. should never go to war based on unwarranted optimism, a lack of clarity about the real mission, and the belief our involvement will somehow allow our allies to build democratic nations in the fashion of the United States.