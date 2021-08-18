Leaders failed to learn from Vietnam

For Baby Boomers who either fought in Vietnam or knew someone who did, the war in Afghanistan will be known as the “I Told You So War.” Afghanistan so much resembled the conflict in Vietnam that it was frightening. Especially spooky about the fighting in Afghanistan was the United States’ inability to learn from the mistakes made in Vietnam.

Why, during the 20 years of warfare in Afghanistan, did U.S. political and military leaders allow themselves to be fooled by their own optimism? Leaders — then and now — also were prone to accept any hint of progress as an indication that the U.S. could prevail, both in Vietnam, where Americans were told the enemy was communism, and in Afghanistan, where our enemy was terrorism.

Hopefully, before we are fooled into thinking the U.S. can fight another nation’s civil war, our leaders will learn from the debacles in Vietnam and Afghanistan. No war is so important it should consume 20 years of military efforts, cost more than 240,000 people’s, and consume $2.2 trillion.

Rank-and-file Americans can share the blame for Afghanistan. Coming after the terror attacks of 9/11, we initially accepted the war in Afghanistan as a necessary response to terrorism.