Kendle was downtown mainstay in Kearney

Seems like a year never passes without businesses opening in new areas of Kearney. The past several years proved that point as a new lumberyard and strip mall opened in northwest Kearney, a landscaping business and care home opened in southwest Kearney, a lighting business expanded in southeast Kearney and new professional offices opened in northeast Kearney.
Now the open ground around those new businesses is beginning to fill in as Kearney continuously expands. Did we mention the new bank and landscaping business that opened on the East Bypass? Soon they’ll be joined by an ag equipment dealership.
As exciting as it is to witness our community’s growth, it’s always interesting to see the bedrock of our business community reinventing itself.
Downtown Kearney: The Bricks now is home to delicious eateries, coffee houses, boutiques, professional offices, entertainment venues and cultural attractions — all within walking distance of each other.
Another aspect of Kearney’s eclectic downtown scene is the assortment of longtimers. They anchor that segment of our town, inspiring confidence that our downtown remains a vital, important place where hard work, creativity and optimism are the building blocks of success.
We are reminded of what downtown Kearney can be by the passing earlier this month of Aub Kendle. He retired nearly 20 years ago as owner of Hawthorne Jewelry, the business that his parents handed down to him. In turn, Kendle handed over the business to his daughter, Erika Godfrey, but he stayed active behind the scenes. That was good for business and it was good for downtown.
Kendle’s family expressed something about the man’s spirit in a beautifully composed obituary. We’ll share a snippet: “Aub loved spending time fishing on the lake. He loved trapshooting and everything to do with guns. The rumble of his motorcycle made him grin like a child and he enjoyed road trips whenever the opportunity arose. He was a fantastic storyteller and never knew a stranger.”
The family shared one of Aub’s favorite expressions: “That’s not how I did that in my day.”
The downtown Kearney family will miss Kendle, but the table is set for the future at the downtown mainstay. On Hawthorne Jewelry’s 140th anniversary, Godfrey explained why she was extensively remodeling her store: “We think that the downtown is a place that has a great heartbeat and we want to continue to be a part of that so we’d like to innovate and grow with that as we can.”
That kind of confidence is inspiring. It’s good to see that Hawthorne Jewelry will continue as a heartbeat downtown.