Kendle was downtown mainstay in Kearney

Seems like a year never passes without businesses opening in new areas of Kearney. The past several years proved that point as a new lumberyard and strip mall opened in northwest Kearney, a landscaping business and care home opened in southwest Kearney, a lighting business expanded in southeast Kearney and new professional offices opened in northeast Kearney.

Now the open ground around those new businesses is beginning to fill in as Kearney continuously expands. Did we mention the new bank and landscaping business that opened on the East Bypass? Soon they’ll be joined by an ag equipment dealership.

As exciting as it is to witness our community’s growth, it’s always interesting to see the bedrock of our business community reinventing itself.

Downtown Kearney: The Bricks now is home to delicious eateries, coffee houses, boutiques, professional offices, entertainment venues and cultural attractions — all within walking distance of each other.

Another aspect of Kearney’s eclectic downtown scene is the assortment of longtimers. They anchor that segment of our town, inspiring confidence that our downtown remains a vital, important place where hard work, creativity and optimism are the building blocks of success.