Journalist Mary Jane Skala delivers under fire

Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala is engaged in what could be described as one of the most challenging times of her journalism career as she covers the coronavirus pandemic. For the past 18 months, Skala has been the Hub’s lead COVID reporter. It’s a role that demands her best as an interviewer and writer to gather and dispense news about the deadly virus and profile the people suffering through it.
Hub readers know they are getting a well-rounded report from Skala, but her work is grabbing attention outside Kearney. Last weekend, Skala was named the runner up for the Communicator of Achievement Award of the National Federation of Press Women. The honor is noteworthy because it’s a national award presented just one time per year, and it usually is given to a journalist who has amassed a lifetime of accomplishments.
Skala fits that mold. Before coming to the Hub, she was the editor for a group of suburban newspapers in the Cleveland, Ohio, area. That role took Skala to assignments around the nation and globe, but it also carried great responsibility, as it was her newspapers’ job to oversee a large swath of a major city. With grit and guts, Skala and her staff reined in corrupt politicians, informed readers about issues of importance, and saw that crime victims received justice.
If that sounds like a large workload, you would be correct, but reporting on south-central Nebraska’s battle with COVID-19 has been no cakewalk.
Skala reports raw coronavirus statistics, but works tirelessly to lend those numbers a human face. After all, it’s flesh and blood we’re talking about each time case numbers rise or decline.
The people who have been hospitalized or lost their lives because of COVID are someone’s spouse, parent or neighbor. Skala gave her readers continuous reminders of that fact, but it wasn’t easy.
In early March, before our region posted its first COVID fatality, Skala interviewed a dozen people whose health problems made them prime targets for the virus. Later, she interviewed nursing home residents and their families about the pain of separation. She sprinkled in interviews with medical experts, giving her readers updates about the battle on the front lines. News in the beginning wasn’t too good, but people got the message. They masked up, kept their distance and didn’t take chances.
The pandemic was tough on everyone. We’ve grown weary of quarantines, working from home and encountering empty shelves at the store, but thanks to the hard work of journalists like Skala, we’re seeing the light at the end of this long struggle. We can thank the doctors and nurses who risked their lives caring for others. Thanks also to the essential workers who stocked grocery shelves, kept packing plants going and semi trucks rolling.
And today we can thank a journalist who answered the call when readers needed her. Skala put readers first by working hard to help them make informed decisions.