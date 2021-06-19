Journalist Mary Jane Skala delivers under fire

Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala is engaged in what could be described as one of the most challenging times of her journalism career as she covers the coronavirus pandemic. For the past 18 months, Skala has been the Hub’s lead COVID reporter. It’s a role that demands her best as an interviewer and writer to gather and dispense news about the deadly virus and profile the people suffering through it.

Hub readers know they are getting a well-rounded report from Skala, but her work is grabbing attention outside Kearney. Last weekend, Skala was named the runner up for the Communicator of Achievement Award of the National Federation of Press Women. The honor is noteworthy because it’s a national award presented just one time per year, and it usually is given to a journalist who has amassed a lifetime of accomplishments.

Skala fits that mold. Before coming to the Hub, she was the editor for a group of suburban newspapers in the Cleveland, Ohio, area. That role took Skala to assignments around the nation and globe, but it also carried great responsibility, as it was her newspapers’ job to oversee a large swath of a major city. With grit and guts, Skala and her staff reined in corrupt politicians, informed readers about issues of importance, and saw that crime victims received justice.