Join flock during Nebraska Bird Month

So you say you’re a bird lover? If so, you owe it to yourself to see what the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and its bird-loving partners have in store for the 2021 BirdBlitz. The events coincides with Nebraska Bird Month. The goal is to educate, inspire, spread awareness and empower all Nebraskans to conserve and protect Nebraska’s bird populations.

More than 400 feathered species live in Nebraska. Our state’s habitat is well-suited for birds. The variety of habitats include grasslands, wetlands, woodlands — and even your backyard.

Jamie Bachmann, Game and Parks wildlife educator, said birds cast a spell on humans. The creatures have a way of helping us feel welcome and inspired in the great outdoors, Bachmann said. “The accessibility of birds can serve as a bridge between people and nature, inspiring everyone from children and adults to feel connected and excited about the natural world.”

More than a dozen events are part of Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz, and each event provides opportunities for all skill levels. Here are five ways to get involved: