It’s that time when deer rut, wrecks occur

Do you know that harvest time corresponds with the breeding season for deer? Because of that, motorists are wise when they are driving near shelterbelts, wooded areas or creeks to slow down and watch for deer, especially during evening or early morning hours because bucks are looking for mates and act less cautiously than normal. The rut, as the mating season is called, is a time for motorists to be extra wary.
Motorists should use extreme caution this time of year to avoid collisions with deer and to lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. With the aim of reducing the risk of deer strikes, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission this week shared facts and advice to help drivers pass through the countryside more safely.
Deer are more active at this time. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. Game and Parks offers these suggestions:
During the breeding season, bucks become more active searching for does with which to breed. Bucks are bolder, less wary and more susceptible to collisions with vehicles. Deer movement peaks each day near dawn and dusk.
Anticipate the possibility of a deer on the road and plan how to avoid a collision. Be prepared to stop suddenly. Don’t brake or swerve too suddenly. You might miss hitting the deer, but if your actions are too aggressive, it may cause you to lose control and roll your vehicle.
Wear your seat belt.
Keep your headlights on high beam if there is no approaching traffic.
When you spot a deer, assume there will be others in the same area.
Headlights seem to disorient and confuse deer. Some react by freezing in the light. Some dart into the path of the vehicle. Others bolt away. Honk your horn and flash your headlights to frighten deer away. If there is other traffic on the road, activate your emergency flashers and tap your brakes to alert other drivers to the potential danger.
Many places where deer-vehicle collisions occur are posted with deer crossing signs. Heed the warning by slowing down and being cautious of the increased risk.
If you strike a deer, you may take possession but you must contact a Game and Parks conservation officer within 24 hours. You can look up conservation officer phone numbers at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ConservationOfficers.
