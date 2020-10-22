It’s that time when deer rut, wrecks occur

Do you know that harvest time corresponds with the breeding season for deer? Because of that, motorists are wise when they are driving near shelterbelts, wooded areas or creeks to slow down and watch for deer, especially during evening or early morning hours because bucks are looking for mates and act less cautiously than normal. The rut, as the mating season is called, is a time for motorists to be extra wary.

Motorists should use extreme caution this time of year to avoid collisions with deer and to lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. With the aim of reducing the risk of deer strikes, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission this week shared facts and advice to help drivers pass through the countryside more safely.

Deer are more active at this time. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. Game and Parks offers these suggestions:

During the breeding season, bucks become more active searching for does with which to breed. Bucks are bolder, less wary and more susceptible to collisions with vehicles. Deer movement peaks each day near dawn and dusk.