Interns gifted with fresh eyes

The Hometown Interns program is taking advantage of this unique moment to benefit both students and their communities. We’re asking these interns to use their new perspective to help us all see and appreciate the abundance and goodness that exists in Greater Nebraska. We know people feel a sense of belonging when their gifts are received and appreciated. And we know we want young people to feel connected to their homeplaces, as that increases the likelihood they will choose their hometown as the place they live, work and raise their family.

To enhance this effort, NCF Hometown Interns use a process called “asset mapping” to identify and document all the assets in their hometown: people, families, programs, institutions, businesses, traditions, arts and culture. They use asset mapping to make the invisible visible and invite their fellow community members to share their gifts, talents, skills and passions.

Good news — it’s working. Many of our 2020 Hometown Interns reported seeing a different side of their hometown and having a greater realization of and appreciation for the adults who positively affected their lives. Here are three quotes that illustrate this newfound sense of appreciation and opportunity:

— “I know I will always be welcomed back to the area with enthusiasm and open arms.”