Inclusive playground talks the talk

As Americans embrace the philosophy of inclusion, we invite everyone to feel they’re a part of our nation’s great big human family. Inclusion was a big reason behind the construction of the inclusive playground at Kearney’s Harmon Park a few years ago. It was added so children whose physical abilities may prevent them from using conventional playground equipment are able to have fun and feel they are a part of things.
This week, the Hub was happy to learn about an event planned at Harmon Park’s inclusive playground that was postponed last year because of — you guessed it — the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kearney Student Speech Language Hearing Association at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will conduct a ribbon cutting for the communication board that became a part of the inclusive playground. Unfortunately, health and safety concerns that limited so many gatherings during the coronavirus surge also prevented the dedication of the communication board.
The long-delayed formalities will be 7 p.m. April 27, according to Lauren Rezac, president of KSSLHA.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to have a celebration last year so we decided to have one now,” Rezac said.
What’s a communication board?
It’s a small billboard that’s covered with colorful pictures and letters. The intent is to help individuals to express how they’re feeling, what they need or other messages by pointing at the pictures on the board. They also could use the communication board to ask a friend to play or to tell a parent they would like to use the swing, according to a Kearney Hub news article.
“Designed by speech-language pathologists and vocabulary design specialists at Talk to Me Technologies, which is the company that sells the board, the different parts of speech are categorized in sections. Part of the board also features a full alphabet, so communication possibilities are limitless.
The aim of the communication board is to decrease language barriers and bring individuals together by tapping their abilities.
KSSLHA is made up of UNK students who are studying or have an interest in communication disorders and want to share the desire to help those with speech and language disorders. According to the Hub article, one of the group’s faculty advisers brought up the communication board idea at the beginning of the school year after reading about a family in Iowa that had installed a board at a local park because their son had a disability. The KSSLHA group started the planning process right away, researched signs and raised $1,000 via GoFundMe.
Harmon Park’s Leafie Mae Inclusive Playground opened in 2013. Additions such as the communication board demonstrate our community’s commitment to inclusion. Contributions such as the KSSLHA’s communicates something very powerful about inclusion.