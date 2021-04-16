Inclusive playground talks the talk

As Americans embrace the philosophy of inclusion, we invite everyone to feel they’re a part of our nation’s great big human family. Inclusion was a big reason behind the construction of the inclusive playground at Kearney’s Harmon Park a few years ago. It was added so children whose physical abilities may prevent them from using conventional playground equipment are able to have fun and feel they are a part of things.

This week, the Hub was happy to learn about an event planned at Harmon Park’s inclusive playground that was postponed last year because of — you guessed it — the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kearney Student Speech Language Hearing Association at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will conduct a ribbon cutting for the communication board that became a part of the inclusive playground. Unfortunately, health and safety concerns that limited so many gatherings during the coronavirus surge also prevented the dedication of the communication board.

The long-delayed formalities will be 7 p.m. April 27, according to Lauren Rezac, president of KSSLHA.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to have a celebration last year so we decided to have one now,” Rezac said.

What’s a communication board?