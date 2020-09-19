Important info on substance abuse treatments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent graduation at the Open Door Mission was indeed a joyful occasion — 11 men and women stepping past the throes of alcoholism thanks to the mission’s New Life Recovery Program. The event provided one of many examples in which Omaha nonprofits promote such recovery.

Nebraska’s ongoing need to build up its substance abuse treatment efforts is a decades-old challenge. Advocates underscored the need in 2004, when the state began its landmark shift away from regional behavioral health centers toward community-based services. Events in 2016 highlighted the importance of such treatment in Omaha when the Douglas County Community Mental Health Center and CenterPointe, a Lincoln-based nonprofit, stepped up in a big way to take over substance abuse treatment at Omaha’s Campus for Hope after Catholic Charities had to end its treatment work.

In the present day, addiction treatment remains a pre-eminent challenge. Omaha is fortunate to have a range of organizations focusing on the issue. These efforts deserve strong sustained funding. The benefits, as shown at the Open Door Mission, are great, measured in positive futures gratefully secured.

