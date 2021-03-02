Ibach charts course for next phase of his life

We were pleased on Saturday as Greg Ibach of Sumner talked with Hub Staff Writer Lori Potter about his future following more than 20 years of public service to agriculture, including the past 3½ years in Washington, D.C. We are pleased to learn that, as Ibach charts the course for what’s next in his life, he intends to include time for volunteer work in his schedule.

At a time when many Americans are looking out for themselves, it is inspiring to see that Ibach intends to keep part of his focus on others.

Ibach sprang from a family farm near Sumner. He was educated at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and rose to positions of influence and responsibility at state and national levels.

His dedication to agriculture included six years as assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture followed by 12 years as director. He then accepted a position in the Donald Trump administration as undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs.