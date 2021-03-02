Ibach charts course for next phase of his life

We were pleased on Saturday as Greg Ibach of Sumner talked with Hub Staff Writer Lori Potter about his future following more than 20 years of public service to agriculture, including the past 3½ years in Washington, D.C. We are pleased to learn that, as Ibach charts the course for what’s next in his life, he intends to include time for volunteer work in his schedule.
At a time when many Americans are looking out for themselves, it is inspiring to see that Ibach intends to keep part of his focus on others.
Ibach sprang from a family farm near Sumner. He was educated at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and rose to positions of influence and responsibility at state and national levels.
His dedication to agriculture included six years as assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture followed by 12 years as director. He then accepted a position in the Donald Trump administration as undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs.
It was an important role as U.S. farmers and ranchers worked hard to retain and expand overseas markets. Ibach’s work involved exchanges with his foreign counterparts. Actually, he traveled less internationally during his federal service because of COVID restrictions, but work demands meant weeks and months away from his farm near Sumner. He said that he’d been away from the farm for so long that he doesn’t trust himself driving the technologically advanced combine anymore.
We wish him well in the years ahead and thank him for his priceless service to agriculture, Nebraska’s No. 1 industry.
Fighting hunger
The Rev. Ryan Findley is proud of the people in his churches at Miller, Eddyville and Oconto. They’ve launched a program to provide backpacks filled with food for students of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools.
The food is available for the weekends. That’s when some children who receive school lunches during weekdays may not receive the nutrition they need on weekends.
Findley’s churches have stepped in, with assistance from the Omaha Food Bank, to provide the weekend food.
Last week, Findley reported an unexpected surprise. Gile Family Dentistry in Kearney donated 22 toothbrushes and toothpaste for the backpack recipients. Gile Family Dentistry occupies the office near CHI Health Good Samaritan where dentist Jay Sawyer DDS practiced for many years.
Findley said Gile’s gesture will encourage the students to get in the dental care habit. The Gile donation also says there’s nothing more beautiful than a child’s healthy smile.