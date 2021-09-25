Hey Biden, ethanol good for rural U.S.

One of the largest challenges facing rural lawmakers is educating their urban counterparts about the workings of agriculture and agricultural policy. Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents the 75 counties in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, illustrated our point this week when he announced that he’s calling out President Biden for not standing behind what’s called Renewable Fuel Standards and the Renewable Volume Obligations.

The RFS specifies the volume of biofuels the U.S. intends to produce in a year. The RFS numbers are important because they ensure investors in ethanol plants and the farmers who produce corn that feeds the plants that there will be a reliable demand for the raw product — corn — and the refined product produced by that corn — ethanol.

Here’s how it’s supposed to work: First the federal government sets RFS volume targets. Next growers and investors gear up to achieve those targets. Investors build ethanol plants to meet the volume target, and growers plant enough corn to feed the ethanol plants.

Problems occur when Uncle Sam reneges. If federal officials don’t stand behind their RFS targets, it puts corn growers and ethanol producers in a pinch. They’ve over-planted their corn and overbuilt their ethanol plants.