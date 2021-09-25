Hey Biden, ethanol good for rural U.S.

One of the largest challenges facing rural lawmakers is educating their urban counterparts about the workings of agriculture and agricultural policy. Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents the 75 counties in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, illustrated our point this week when he announced that he’s calling out President Biden for not standing behind what’s called Renewable Fuel Standards and the Renewable Volume Obligations.
The RFS specifies the volume of biofuels the U.S. intends to produce in a year. The RFS numbers are important because they ensure investors in ethanol plants and the farmers who produce corn that feeds the plants that there will be a reliable demand for the raw product — corn — and the refined product produced by that corn — ethanol.
Here’s how it’s supposed to work: First the federal government sets RFS volume targets. Next growers and investors gear up to achieve those targets. Investors build ethanol plants to meet the volume target, and growers plant enough corn to feed the ethanol plants.
Problems occur when Uncle Sam reneges. If federal officials don’t stand behind their RFS targets, it puts corn growers and ethanol producers in a pinch. They’ve over-planted their corn and overbuilt their ethanol plants.
Candidate Joe Biden apparently understands how RFS works because he criticized President Trump during the campaign for reneging on RFS targets. Backing out of a pledge to farmers and ethanol makers is serious business in farm country because harming farmers and ethanol producers is harmful to agriculture in general. It’s a unique industry with unique needs, and government plays an important role.
This week Rep. Adrian Smith announced he is calling out Biden for failing to stand behind RFS targets. Smith is speaking up based on reports that Biden intends to reduce RFS targets by 5 billion gallons.
“As you stated, lip service won’t make up for nearly four years of retroactive damage that’s decimated our trade economy and forced ethanol plants to shutter,” Smith said in a letter to Biden. Others who signed the letter are two of Smith’s Republican colleagues on the House of Representatives Biofuels Caucus, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Rodney Davis of Illinois.
Smith, Johnson and Davis understand the ramifications for farm country, but urban lawmakers and presidents may not. Smith must educate his urban colleagues that biofuel production is a major piece of the rural economy. Every administration needs to learn that breaking promises has real consequences. In this case, it’s farm families and rural investors who will be harmed. One other thing every American president must learn: Farmers never forget.