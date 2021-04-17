Gun rights, responsibilities in this crisis of violence

Supporters of gun rights fired off a broadside this week as more counties added their names to the list of Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties. To date, about half of Nebraska’s counties — including Buffalo and Hall — have approved sanctuary resolutions.
These actions are consistent with our state’s historic support for the Second Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, which says, “a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Here’s a fact that might surprise some Nebraskans.
Our state Constitution extends gun protections beyond what’s expressed in the U.S. Constitution. The Nebraska State Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms, specifically for security or defense “of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use and all other lawful purposes.”
Here’s another fact. To outsiders, particularly urban dwellers whose image of Nebraskans is shaped at the movie theater, we are simpletons and hillbillies incapable of complex thought. Actually, we Nebraskans are down to earth folks, and those of us who are gun owners know it’s our responsibility to pass along, through the generations, a reverence for guns and gun safety.
Nebraskans understand that our American freedoms and rights come with responsibility.
On Wednesday when Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Nebraska a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights, he did so with the confidence that Nebraskans cherish their rights and take their responsibilities seriously, including the need to defend Second Amendment protections.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary movement coincides with threats from the White House to challenge gun ownership protections in response to the mass shootings that plague our nation. Naturally, gun owners oppose efforts to chip away at their rights.
Upholding the Second Amendment is among their responsibilities, but is the gun violence crisis an opportunity for our nation’s safety conscious, law-abiding gun owners to expand their responsibilities at a time of crisis and campaign for gun safety among all Americans?
Many organizations spread messages beyond their memberships. An example is the National Audubon Society. Its members love birds, but Audubon can’t fulfill its mission without the general public’s appreciation for conservation of wildlife habitat.
What could gun owners contribute to public safety if, for example, they spread public service messages with tips about talking to an unstable family member who owns guns? Someone like that might really need help. When is the right time to attempt an intervention? How do you alert police when you fear a family member is about to explode and hurt themselves or others?
A common sense approach to gun violence would be just like Nebraskans. There has to be a better solution than the federal government restricting or taking away guns from law-abiding citizens.
The simple responses — “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” or “It’s the fool, not the tool” — are dismissive and don’t advance the discussion toward a solution that curbs the country’s gun violence.
The answer to this crisis lies somewhere near the middle of liberals wanting to collect everyone’s guns and the conservatives saying, “... from my cold, dead hand.”
Responsible gun owners certainly are helping prevent gun violence by being safe and following the law, but today’s extraordinary circumstances beg the question: How can they do more?
County and state resolutions make clear our community’s stance on the issue, but we must put talk into action.