Goodfellows traditions survive

Kearney’s Goodfellows organization traces its origins to businessmen who gathered for coffee at the old Fort Kearney Hotel. It was sometime in the 1940s when newspaperman Ormond Hill encouraged his coffee buddies to pass the hat to buy Christmas gifts for children in need.

Among the regulars around the table were hotel owner John Henry, oil distributor Howard Nims and florist O.L. Erickson. Appliance distributor Earl King also was among the instigators, and proudly kicked off each year’s drive with his $100 donation.

Other business leaders got involved soliciting donations and then delivering gifts on Christmas. They included loan officer Keith King, insurance dealer Keith Cottrell, furniture dealer Jack Rall and creamery operator W.B. “Bill” Richardson. Lumber dealers Albert Tollefsen and J.B. Elliott joined in, as did their sons, Ed Tollefsen and Joe Elliott.

Gunnar Mattson was first to map out the city into routes for the one-day drive.

The Tollefsens and Elliotts weren’t the only Goodfellows families. Insurance dealer Robert Hazlett was a Goodfellow. His son-in-law, insurance dealer Jim Anderson, followed suit.