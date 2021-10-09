Good news got green-lighted at last

We are reporting once again from the intersection of the news media, policy and politics. From here, we can see how and why government really works — and mainly how and why it too often fails to work the way it should.

It’s the place where all the vehicles of governance converge and collide: the executive, legislative and judicial branches — plus those of us in the news media. For better and worse, we play an undescribed, but always understood, role in shaping policy agendas and priorities by what we cover and what we ignore.

Now this: We’ve just seen some astonishing breaking news. Astonishing because it was good news. Yet, there it was, announced but barely noticed, smack in the middle of this glob of godawful news.

But if you care about finally fixing a longtime problem in which your government’s bureaucracy has been shafting hardworking public servants, the news that was announced Monday morning by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was your kind of good news. And we’ll get to it. But we must begin by reminding you what first happened back at the intersection.