Game, Parks has many tips to boost safe boating

It’s tough to believe, but Nebraska has more miles of streams and bodies of water than most states. The presence of so much water must be the reason there are so many Nebraskans who own boats. They come in many shapes and with a variety of propulsion devices, ranging from paddles for canoes and kayaks and powerful inboard and outboard engines that can push boats at high speeds with many people on board and skiers towed behind.

This spring, as Nebraskans are about to launch the 2021 season, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging boaters to keep safety the priority.

The rule that belongs above all others is to always wear a life jacket. Leaving a life jacket tucked away under the lazarette won’t do a bit of good if there’s an accident.

Wear your life jacket and make certain it’s properly strapped and fastened. Anyone under age 13 must wear a life jacket on the water — it’s the law.

Game and Parks suggests that boaters can reduce the risk of incidents and help ensure a safe and enjoyable day on the water. Follow these suggestions: