Fischer, Sasse kept their oath

Today we express our appreciation to Deb Fischer, Nebraska’s senior representative in the U.S. Senate. Like our state’s junior senator, Ben Sasse, Fischer upheld her oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and voted to affirm the decision of the Electoral College naming Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Fischer’s decision and that of Sasse put democracy ahead of party loyalty for Nebraska’s two Republican U.S. senators.
In explaining her decision, Fischer noted that she had voted twice for President Trump and that she supported him in many of his efforts to make the nation more secure and prosperous. “However, the president’s legal team failed to make the case in court to any judge, including some appointed by President Trump, or to criminal investigators, that widespread voter fraud existed sufficient to overturn election results in any state,” Fischer said.
Fischer said if Congress had not affirmed the Electoral College, it would have disenfranchised millions of U.S. voters who picked Biden over Trump.
It’s unthinkable that any politician would favor negating the will of a strong majority without due cause.
Although Fischer believes Congress would be out of line deciding how each state ought to conduct its elections, that’s the tack Rep. Adrian Smith took. The lawmaker who represents Nebraska’s GOP-dominated 3rd Congressional District was among the 140 House members who opposed the Electoral College results. Smith said he took that extreme action because it concerned him how some states conducted their elections.
Really? Apparently the congressman from Gering had forgotten that just a few weeks earlier the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas alleging that irregularities in Georgia contributed to Biden’s victory. The Supreme Court declined to hear the Texas case, saying Texas had no standing. In other words, Texas had no business telling another state how to conduct its elections.
In the end, Congress affirmed the Electoral College results of 306-232 that Biden had won the presidency. The vote affirmed that elections are for states to control, not the federal government, and that, based on 60 failed lawsuits, the Trump campaign failed to expose wrongdoing sufficient to reverse the election.
If Smith still believes the federal government ought to tell states how to conduct elections we suggest he wait a few weeks. By then the fog of this controversial week will have cleared, and Smith and his like-minded colleagues can take a deep dive into election procedures.
If Smith sincerely believes there are problems, he should study all 50 states, not just the handful whose electoral votes put Biden over the top.