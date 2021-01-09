Fischer, Sasse kept their oath

Today we express our appreciation to Deb Fischer, Nebraska’s senior representative in the U.S. Senate. Like our state’s junior senator, Ben Sasse, Fischer upheld her oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and voted to affirm the decision of the Electoral College naming Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Fischer’s decision and that of Sasse put democracy ahead of party loyalty for Nebraska’s two Republican U.S. senators.

In explaining her decision, Fischer noted that she had voted twice for President Trump and that she supported him in many of his efforts to make the nation more secure and prosperous. “However, the president’s legal team failed to make the case in court to any judge, including some appointed by President Trump, or to criminal investigators, that widespread voter fraud existed sufficient to overturn election results in any state,” Fischer said.

Fischer said if Congress had not affirmed the Electoral College, it would have disenfranchised millions of U.S. voters who picked Biden over Trump.

It’s unthinkable that any politician would favor negating the will of a strong majority without due cause.