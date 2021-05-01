First flight on Mars

The duration of last week’s helicopter flight on Mars was a mere 39 seconds, but the duration of the flight is not what’s important. It’s the achievement itself. Remember, Orville and Wilbur Wright’s first flight at Kittyhawk, North Carolina, was just 12 seconds, but those 12 ticks of the clock represented a victory of man vs. gravity. And as time passed those 12 seconds rapidly grew into 12 minutes, and then flights across oceans and continents, and then, just two weeks ago, a flight to Mars and the successful helicopter flight.

Was the flight monumental?

Yes, it was huge. That wasn’t just a rubber band wind up toy flying in the Martian atmosphere. It took a team of engineers and scientists six years to produce the helicopter. It had to be lighter, more durable and more compactly designed.

And, after a bumpy liftoff and long, long ride through frozen space, the helicopter passed its first test.

It was a moment to take pride and celebrate success. It was a Wright Brothers moment, one in which NASA literally was flying in rarefied air. Did we mention the Martian atmosphere is only 1% as dense as Earth’s?