FFA chapter opens heart to others in community

A rose to ... the BerMis FFA chapter of Bertrand and Loomis and the people of those communities for opening their hearts to support a 14-year-old student who has lost both his parents. Fundraising for that cause is underway, and will include an FFA labor auction, donations from as many as 100 businesses, and an opportunity for donors to bid on a variety of items donated for the benefit.

Part of the proceeds will go to 14-year-old Wyatt Isaacson, who lost his mother, Dee Isaacson, to cancer in 2016, and his father, Brian Isaacson, who died from a blood clot in December. The family farmed near Loomis. Wyatt now lives with his aunt and uncle.

In addition to helping Wyatt, the BerMis FFA members are planning to raise money to aid a couple, Riley and Maura Rabe of Bertrand, who lost their 6-year-old son, Rowan, to a brain aneurysm earlier this year.

Register at BigIron Gives to bid online during the March 3-7 auction. A donation meal will be 5 p.m. March 7 at Loomis High School, with the labor auction beginning at 7 p.m.

Nebraskans are naturally inspired when they witness the FFA members and the Bertrand and Loomis communities coming together in such a touching way. It’s almost as if the people are hard-wired to reach out when members of their community are hurting.