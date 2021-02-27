FFA chapter opens heart to others in community

A rose to ... the BerMis FFA chapter of Bertrand and Loomis and the people of those communities for opening their hearts to support a 14-year-old student who has lost both his parents. Fundraising for that cause is underway, and will include an FFA labor auction, donations from as many as 100 businesses, and an opportunity for donors to bid on a variety of items donated for the benefit.
Part of the proceeds will go to 14-year-old Wyatt Isaacson, who lost his mother, Dee Isaacson, to cancer in 2016, and his father, Brian Isaacson, who died from a blood clot in December. The family farmed near Loomis. Wyatt now lives with his aunt and uncle.
In addition to helping Wyatt, the BerMis FFA members are planning to raise money to aid a couple, Riley and Maura Rabe of Bertrand, who lost their 6-year-old son, Rowan, to a brain aneurysm earlier this year.
Register at BigIron Gives to bid online during the March 3-7 auction. A donation meal will be 5 p.m. March 7 at Loomis High School, with the labor auction beginning at 7 p.m.
Nebraskans are naturally inspired when they witness the FFA members and the Bertrand and Loomis communities coming together in such a touching way. It’s almost as if the people are hard-wired to reach out when members of their community are hurting.
FFA President Abby Scholz summed it up well: “I think about everybody in our FFA chapter has some tie to either family. Being a small community, we have either seen them in passing or know them personally.”
She said organizing the benefit is an opportunity to make a difference — and, it’s worth adding — it’s an opportunity to show other young people to believe that they, too, can make a difference.
A raspberry to ... the poorly maintained and engineered Texas electrical grid. It failed when Texans needed it most, leaving millions in the Lone Star State without power, warmth, water and food in the middle of last week’s severe winter storm. Engineers never expected conditions to so thoroughly stress the grid, but Mother Nature extended no mercy.
The grid operates with little regulation because Texans opted decades ago against aligning with either of the nation’s two major grids. Until this year, going it alone was good enough because Texas is a warm state and it could tap its enormous petroleum wealth to power its generators. Texans figured there was no need for outside help, and, selfishly, perhaps, they didn’t want to share their wealth.
That’s an outdated mindset. We’ve entered an era of change. Utilities are diversifying their power generation to include coal, natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind and hydroelectric sources. Utilities also are leaning on each other. They share power when extra is needed elsewhere.
It’s time for Texas to join the rest of the world. Hopefully the hardships spawned by ferocious weather and flawed thinking will set gears in motion. As they repair busted pipes and their collapsed grid, it’s the perfect time to face up to their mistakes. Never let a crisis go to waste.