Feels like we’re there, but we’re not there

Chicago feels refreshingly alive again. Restaurants across the city — the ones that managed to stay open — bustle with diners. Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field are once more inviting full capacity. Beaches, the lakefront path, city parks — specked with Chicagoans. That sense of normalcy the city craved for over a year — Chicago can feel it. Time to pop the Champagne?

Hold on. The delta variant is derailing party plans.

One lesson we’ve learned during the pandemic is the coronavirus’s capacity to mutate. Variants have emerged — gamma from Brazil, alpha from the U.K., and now, delta from India — that have caused new outbreaks in parts of the world and forced governments to reimpose lockdowns. In Australia, Sydney issued a two-week stay-at-home order over concern about the delta variant. Delta also prompted Israel to reimpose its mask requirement.

In the U.S., delta now accounts for half of all new cases in as many as 10 states, including Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, and for more than 20% of all new coronavirus infections in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Illinois, cases attributed to the delta variant remain low — just 84 as of Sunday. However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that Illinoisans can expect delta to dominate cases statewide by the fall.