We can’t say when the U.S. Meat Export Federation began using the term “indirect exports,” but we like the implications. What the term “indirect exports” implies with beef, pork and lamb exports is that those animals all consumed domestically grown corn and soybeans before they became red meat exports. If the animals had not consumed the grain, the corn and beans might be wasting away in a bin some place, rather than helping to generate profit for American farmers.
Feeding all of that grain to all of those animals directly benefits grain and livestock producers because feeding livestock adds value to grain. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship that relies on solid trading partners overseas along with productive livestock and grain producers here at home.
Look at the difference feeding and trading makes for farmers’ bottom line.
In 2019, pork exports contributed 9% of the per bushel price of soybeans ($0.76/bushel) of an annual average price of $8.43. With total production of 3.55 billion bushels, the value of pork exports was $2.7 billion to the U.S. soybean crop.
In 2019, beef and pork exports contributed more than 12% of the per bushel price of corn ($0.46/bushel) of an annual average price of $3.75/bushel. With total production of 13.62 billion bushels, the value of pork exports to the U.S. corn crop was $6.26 billion.
According to the U.S. Meat Export Federation, beef and pork exports also used about 3 million tons of distiller’s dried grains with solubles in 2019 at an annual average price of $137 per ton. This generated $411.8 million in revenue for ethanol mills’ co-products.
A joint press release from the Nebraska Soybean Board and USMEF tells us that since 2015 indirect exports of corn and soybeans through beef and pork exports has been the fastest-growing category of corn and soybean use, delivering critical returns for corn and soybean farmers.
It’s no wonder these producers support the international promotion of U.S. beef, pork and lamb by investing part of their checkoff dollars in market development efforts conducted by USMEF. American livestock producers have no doubt about the value of trade. Lacking solid trade agreements around the globe, it’s hard to imagine what our rural economy would look like without indirect benefits of feeding cattle, pigs and sheep domestically grown corn and soybeans.