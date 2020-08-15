A rose to ... farmers markets. There are so many reasons that Nebraskans are drawn to them. They’re more than a place to buy healthy, homegrown food. They’re an event where you can meet friends and make new ones. For the people who produce the delicious fruits, vegetables and homemade items, farmers markets are a place to boost income, but it’s not just the participants who are enriched. There are other benefits. For one, farmers markets can attract outsiders to a community, helping to broaden the customer base. Buyers come for the cucumbers and fresh tomatoes, but they discover other local businesses, including restaurants, shops that don’t exist in their own town, or other sites to explore and tell their friends about.
If you’re enthusiastic about farmers markets, you’re not alone.
We learned this week that USDA Rural Development is offering opportunities to assist communities in establishing and strengthening their farmers’ markets.
The Rural Business Development Grant program doesn’t work directly with small rural businesses — the kind you’ll bump into at a farmers market — but it helps them by strengthening their farmers market.
Funds may be used to purchase and develop land, erect a market pavilion, or purchase tables, chairs, tents, canopies and signage. The purpose of the RBDG program is to fund projects that assist small businesses who pay fees to use the market facility to sell their produce and homemade goods.
Applicant and project eligibility information is available from Brant Richardson by email at brant.richardson@usda.gov or by calling 402-437-5568. Deborah Drbal also can help at deborah.drbal@usda.gov or 402-437-5558.
A raspberry to ... protracted hot, dry spells. We south-central Nebraskans seem to be suffering through one of those spells at this moment. We know because lawns are looking dry and brittle and fields of corn look a little stressed.
Last summer our region didn’t receive a lot more rain than normal, except for the deluges that flooded the Kearney area in March and July 2019.
Other than the big downpours, the rain fell pretty regularly in 2019. It’s not the same this summer. Clouds were generous earlier in the year, but rainfall has been more difficult to come buy during the last several weeks.
If only Mother Nature could point a few “soakers” in our direction. You know what we mean.
We want a gentle rain that falls for a day, soaking into the ground and giving our crops and landscapes a healthy dose of moisture to help send us into the early weeks of fall.