It now has become clear why the Nebraska Department of Corrections refused to release information about the source of drugs used in the state’s latest lethal injection. Records unveiled this week following a lawsuit by the ACLU of Nebraska, the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star newspapers reveal that the drugs used to execute Carey Dean Moore in 2018 had been supplied by a Gretna pharmacy.
By denying access to his records, Corrections Director Scott Frakes was protecting the identity of the pharmacy because supplying the fatal drugs is contrary to the mission and life-respecting values of pharmacists. They swear to act in the interests of their patients’ health, just like physicians who are guided by the Hippocratic oath to do no harm. Providing drugs that are deliberately used to end someone’s life clearly violates professional ethics, and it’s why so many pharmaceutical companies refuse to play a role in executions.
Appropriately, the Gretna pharmacy issued a statement that it regrets the decision to supply the drugs.
Frakes and the Department of Corrections deemed that the process in Moore’s execution would unfold in secrecy, and it did, right up to the end. Witnesses said Moore turned purple as the four lethal drugs were injected. Then the death chamber’s curtains were closed, so witnesses were not able to observe the entire process.
Did Moore’s execution result in unusual pain and suffering, which our Constitution bans? Nebraskans may never know, but we must, as a state, prevent secrecy from occurring in future executions.
The Nebraska Legislature repealed capital punishment in 2015, but Nebraskans voted in 2016 to reinstate it. If our state intends to employ the ultimate punishment, then every step in the process must be done openly and by the book. Use of the death penalty should be scrutinized more than any other state function. Taking a human life is a grave, irrevocable act. Mistakes and secrecy at each step must not be tolerated.
Encouraging sign
Leading indicators rose 1.72% during June, the second consecutive month in which Nebraska’s economy signaled it is rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. The gains in May and June follow sharp declines in March and April. Locally, retail activity in those months was off about 15%, and it was down only 5% in May, according to Kearney sales tax collections.
With businesses reopened and cleared to operate at full capacity, we’re hoping to see more progress when July’s figures are known. While we’re encouraged by the economy, there still is reason for worry about health and safety. As case numbers rise, Nebraskans need to be watchful and not to allow a COVID-19 outbreak to stall or reverse our economic progress. Please, wear a mask and follow all health and safety recommendations.