Errors that caused migrant border crisis

A potential crisis and a grave political embarrassment for the new administration have collided on the U.S. southern border. Migrant crossings, especially of unaccompanied children, have surged, and the systems meant to cope with such arrivals are under pressure. President Joe Biden needs to move quickly before the problem gets any worse.

February saw almost 100,000 people apprehended at the border, a nearly 30% increase over January and the highest number for that month in five years. U.S. border shelters already are overwhelmed.

Much of the blame rests with Biden’s predecessor. The previous administration denied border authorities the resources they need to do their job quickly and humanely, and relied on cruelty, harsh rhetoric and a largely irrelevant wall to help deter migrants. That approach had to go — but Biden erred in conspicuously reversing those tactics without also preparing for the consequences.

On Tuesday, a lengthy statement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described what’s happening and what the government is doing in response — but it accepted no responsibility for the mess. All the mistakes, it explains, were made by President Donald Trump.

Not so.