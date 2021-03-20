 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Errors that caused migrant border crisis

Errors that caused migrant border crisis

{{featured_button_text}}

A potential crisis and a grave political embarrassment for the new administration have collided on the U.S. southern border. Migrant crossings, especially of unaccompanied children, have surged, and the systems meant to cope with such arrivals are under pressure. President Joe Biden needs to move quickly before the problem gets any worse.

February saw almost 100,000 people apprehended at the border, a nearly 30% increase over January and the highest number for that month in five years. U.S. border shelters already are overwhelmed.

Much of the blame rests with Biden’s predecessor. The previous administration denied border authorities the resources they need to do their job quickly and humanely, and relied on cruelty, harsh rhetoric and a largely irrelevant wall to help deter migrants. That approach had to go — but Biden erred in conspicuously reversing those tactics without also preparing for the consequences.

On Tuesday, a lengthy statement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described what’s happening and what the government is doing in response — but it accepted no responsibility for the mess. All the mistakes, it explains, were made by President Donald Trump.

Not so.

Biden’s introduction of a comprehensive immigration reform was premature. It served as an invitation to migrants; a surge was foreseeable and the system wasn’t ready. In addition, by executive order, Biden has partially rolled back Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum applicants, and the administration has shut down several other programs that enabled fast denial of migrants’ often questionable claims for protection.

Mexican officials fear that this relaxed asylum policy is empowering drug- and immigrant-smuggling cartels. Smugglers are well-versed in immigration law. They’re bound to have distorted the opportunity that these changes presented to their clients.

Biden needs to reconsider. Secretary of Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’ statement cited efforts to create a more humane version of the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Good idea — but this highlights the urgency of deepening U.S. diplomatic engagement with Mexico’s government.

The administration is right to propose new funds to mitigate the humanitarian crises in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — while insisting, also rightly, that additional aid is tied to action on corruption and abuse of power. Without a more stable, secure and prosperous Central America, migration will continue to test U.S. governments.

After Trump, new pressure on the southern border almost was inevitable, but it needn’t have been as bad as this. Biden’s initiatives have made things worse. He needs to start undoing the damage.

Bloomberg Opinion

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Packers have bone to pick

It’s true what they say about good deeds. They never go unpunished. Just ask Gov. Pete Ricketts. He got it from two directions when he rushed …

Editorial

Trump 2024 run GOP’s dilemma

For many of my Republican friends, Donald Trump is a guilty pleasure. They well know a steady diet of his chronically combative nature, like f…

Editorial

Lincoln Highway now byway

At 3,300 miles, the Lincoln Highway is arguably the longest and most diverse road in the America’s Byways Collection, which includes many of o…

Editorial

New voice for GOP is needed

Rush Limbaugh created right-wing talk radio. Fifteen hours per week for 32 years he had a faithful audience of 20 million. He died from cancer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News