Election ‘20: Does your vote count? Yes, it does

Voting is vital to our democracy because it is the opportunity for citizens to have a say in the people who lead and represent them. There is no better reason to participate in the democratic process than for all American citizens to take responsibility for the health and future of their nation by placing the best people in office.

Who occupies office is important. If uninformed or wrongly motivated voters elect the wrong candidates, it can weaken our government and harm our nation, our individual states and our local cities, schools and other governmental subdivisions.

Asked if they have voted or plan to vote, apathetic Americans will respond with a question: “Why should I? I’m just one vote and that won’t make a difference.”

Responding to that question, we easily could cite numerous examples in which elections were decided by a relative handful of votes, even at the presidential level. For example, the margin separating Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush in the 2000 presidential election was only 537 votes — or 0.009% of the total cast — in Florida, a state where Electoral College votes could propel either Gore or Bush to the White House.

If 600 more pro-Gore voters had gone to the polls in Florida, there may have been an entirely different president from 2000 to 2008.