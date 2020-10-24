Election ‘20: Does your vote count? Yes, it does

Voting is vital to our democracy because it is the opportunity for citizens to have a say in the people who lead and represent them. There is no better reason to participate in the democratic process than for all American citizens to take responsibility for the health and future of their nation by placing the best people in office.
Who occupies office is important. If uninformed or wrongly motivated voters elect the wrong candidates, it can weaken our government and harm our nation, our individual states and our local cities, schools and other governmental subdivisions.
Asked if they have voted or plan to vote, apathetic Americans will respond with a question: “Why should I? I’m just one vote and that won’t make a difference.”
Responding to that question, we easily could cite numerous examples in which elections were decided by a relative handful of votes, even at the presidential level. For example, the margin separating Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush in the 2000 presidential election was only 537 votes — or 0.009% of the total cast — in Florida, a state where Electoral College votes could propel either Gore or Bush to the White House.
If 600 more pro-Gore voters had gone to the polls in Florida, there may have been an entirely different president from 2000 to 2008.
Narrow margins occur at all levels. In May, a recount of a Buffalo County Board of Commissioners race was necessary because only four votes out of the 652 votes cast in the race separated candidates Marvion Reichert Jr. and Dan Lynch. The recount confirmed Lynch’s 328-324 victory.
Does your vote make a difference? It certainly does, and that’s especially true in tightly fought elections, such as the presidential race American voters will decide on Nov. 3.
Will Donald Trump win another four years in the White House, or will Joe Biden become the 46th president? Millions of votes are being cast, but when voting concludes on Nov. 3, Americans could witness a virtual tie.
Don’t think your vote doesn’t matter because nothing matters more than exercising your right and responsibility to vote.
Americans who choose not to vote have nobody to blame but themselves if they don’t get the government officials they wanted.
Your vote may not directly elect the president — because of the Electoral College — but when one vote is counted with the many others cast in your precinct or state, every vote matters when it comes to election results.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!