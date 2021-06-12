Earth lodge a symbol of pride, healing

Kearney businessman Gary Roubicek, 72, who died June 3, was well-known as a Burger King operator and for reopening the Bico’s Restaurant on Kearney’s west side. What may be forgotten are the years he guided the Great Platte River Road Archway as its executive director.
For most of its early years The Archway was referred to as Kearney’s “embattled attraction.” Some Nebraskans thought it was an ugly embarrassment for the state. Others laughed because it was so hard to reach. Seventeen years passed before an exit finally was built near The Archway.
Some detractors in Kearney believed the attraction was doomed from the start. Built for $60 million, its disappointing attendance never covered operations or the debt.
Roubicek was undeterred by the circumstances. With characteristic enthusiasm, he hatched a plan to invite the original inhabitants of the Platte River Valley — the Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma — to come to The Archway and stage an authentic powwow with drums, dancing and Native regalia.
It was a hit. Visitors’ cars lined Archway Parkway for a couple of miles as folks flocked to the grounds to experience Native culture.
It was thrilling to see The Archway campus crowded with visitors and to hear the appreciative Pawnees. In the 1870s their ancestors were exiled on the Trail of Tears from Nebraska to a reservation in Oklahoma, but at the Kearney powwow their appreciative hosts made them feel special.
The powwow was a dose of dignity. Other tribes invited to The Archway in later years experienced the same respectful reception. Later the Pawnees returned and were reunited with their long lost cousins, the Arikara Tribe from North Dakota. To celebrate their homecoming, the Pawnee and Arikara built an earth lodge like their ancestors inhabited.
During most of the week as the lodge was going up Roubicek raced around the Midwest in his old weathered Suburban to gather building materials, including the long, straight lodgepole pines that supported the roof. They fanned out in a circle like beams from a rising sun.
Roubicek was exhausted after driving almost an entire day to deliver the lodgepole pines, but the Native Americans could not complete the lodge without them. A couple of days later, when their work was finished, the builders circled the lodge’s fire pit inside and sang thanks for the healing miracle of the structure.
It must have broken Roubicek’s heart last year when part of the lumber rotted and the lodge collapsed. The remains were bulldozed and hauled away. Today there’s just bare ground where the lodge stood, but the thankful song of the builders still echoes from the site, a reminder of the pride restored by that beautiful, man-made creation of timber and earth.