Earth lodge a symbol of pride, healing

Kearney businessman Gary Roubicek, 72, who died June 3, was well-known as a Burger King operator and for reopening the Bico’s Restaurant on Kearney’s west side. What may be forgotten are the years he guided the Great Platte River Road Archway as its executive director.

For most of its early years The Archway was referred to as Kearney’s “embattled attraction.” Some Nebraskans thought it was an ugly embarrassment for the state. Others laughed because it was so hard to reach. Seventeen years passed before an exit finally was built near The Archway.

Some detractors in Kearney believed the attraction was doomed from the start. Built for $60 million, its disappointing attendance never covered operations or the debt.

Roubicek was undeterred by the circumstances. With characteristic enthusiasm, he hatched a plan to invite the original inhabitants of the Platte River Valley — the Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma — to come to The Archway and stage an authentic powwow with drums, dancing and Native regalia.

It was a hit. Visitors’ cars lined Archway Parkway for a couple of miles as folks flocked to the grounds to experience Native culture.