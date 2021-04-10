Drag racing roaring back in Kearney

Looking for something entirely different to do this weekend? Grab your stadium seat and a couple of earplugs and head out to Kearney Raceway Park for the launch of the 2021 drag racing season. Gates open at noon today (Saturday) for Street Car Night Test & Tune. Racing begins at 2:30 p.m. The action picks up again Sunday morning as racers test, tune and get ready to race.

Racers and supporters of Raceway Park, 4860 Imperial Ave., are excited to begin the 2021 season because uncertainty clouded the 2020 campaign. State-imposed crowd limits upset events early on, but the problems were resolved and Raceway Park roared through the remainder of 2020.

Enthusiasm is high this year because all events are locked in on Raceway Park’s 2021 calender.

Racers are excited for this weekend’s action. They want to post solid early-season performances at Raceway Park, Nebraska’s only quarter-mile drag strip.

This weekend shines the spotlight on street-legal cars, the bedrock of drag racing. They are the vehicles that your neighbor works on under his shade tree in his backyard.