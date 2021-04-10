Drag racing roaring back in Kearney

Looking for something entirely different to do this weekend? Grab your stadium seat and a couple of earplugs and head out to Kearney Raceway Park for the launch of the 2021 drag racing season. Gates open at noon today (Saturday) for Street Car Night Test & Tune. Racing begins at 2:30 p.m. The action picks up again Sunday morning as racers test, tune and get ready to race.
Racers and supporters of Raceway Park, 4860 Imperial Ave., are excited to begin the 2021 season because uncertainty clouded the 2020 campaign. State-imposed crowd limits upset events early on, but the problems were resolved and Raceway Park roared through the remainder of 2020.
Enthusiasm is high this year because all events are locked in on Raceway Park’s 2021 calender.
Racers are excited for this weekend’s action. They want to post solid early-season performances at Raceway Park, Nebraska’s only quarter-mile drag strip.
This weekend shines the spotlight on street-legal cars, the bedrock of drag racing. They are the vehicles that your neighbor works on under his shade tree in his backyard.
Raceway Park’s 2021 season is sprinkled with events featuring exotic and unusual vehicles, as well as some of the top performers in this region of the U.S. They’ll all fill the air with the smell of hot rubber and burnt fuel.
Here’s a sampling of what’s in store:
May 28: Nebraska Bush Pullers, 7 p.m. start;
May 29: Diesel Drags, 1-11 p.m.
June 11-12: Funny Car Chaos
July 17-18: Cruise Nite Drags
Oct. 2: Time trials, NHRA qualifying
Oct. 3: NHRA eliminations
The final event on Raceway Park’s calendar is Oct. 10, a points meet, all classes.
Raceway Park opened in 1964 and is Nebraska’s only quarter-mile dragstrip. Sponsor support and racing enthusiasts have been key to Kearney’s survival. Big crowds add to the thrill of the racing, which is back at Raceway Park.
For more information, go to the Raceway Park’s website or Facebook page.
Creepers’ show nears
There must be a debate about the number of years there has been a Highway Creepers auto show in Kearney, so the club’s organizers are labeling the 2021 edition the “seventh-ish” annual event. Anyone who enjoys a different twist on customized autos will be amazed and inspired by the hardware on display at this year’s event. It’s planned April 17 at the Other Side Bar, 15 E. 24th St. Car show is noon-4 p.m., pinup contest at 2 p.m., and trophies and auction at 3 p.m. Beer, food, bands and pinstripers throughout the show. Proceeds will go to the Tony Turner Memorial Fund.