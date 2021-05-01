Don’t link probes of Jan. 6, BLM riots

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in February called for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, but the idea has stalled because Republicans are demanding an investigation of political violence during 2020 outside the Nation’s Capital — particularly the Black Lives Matter protests. Democrats are balking at the idea of a parallel investigation, and question the logic of linking the two investigations.

We can appreciate why Republicans would pursue a deep dive into the BLM riots. In ways they parallel the Capital riots because many of the participants didn’t become involved to help burn government buildings and vandalize businesses. Likewise, many of the thousands of Jan. 6 protesters weren’t there to beat up Capital Police officers or disrupt the day’s congressional proceedings. There were peaceful protesters at the BLM demonstrations and the Capital siege — and there were the violent, dangerous people as well.

Although we can appreciate the GOP call for a probe to find and prosecute BLM protesters — and we believe a probe is appropriate — there isn’t a reason to piggyback the BLM probe onto a probe of the Jan. 6 riots.