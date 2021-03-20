 Skip to main content
Don’t let those trains block roads

A rose to ... U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and her Democrat and Republican colleagues from Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota and Montana who aim to reduce the frustration and potential safety concerns from blocked rail crossings. As a representative of Nebraska in the U.S. Senate, Fischer no doubt gets an earful of complaints from her constituents about blocked crossings. Nebraskans contend with some of the world’s busiest rail corridors because of our state’s proximity to western coal states, including Wyoming.

We in Kearney are on the Union Pacific’s mainline and have 100 or more trains per day blasting through our city. It’s OK, as long as the trains keep rolling. Their cargo of low-sulfur coal is needed at distant generator plants. They hopefully have a green light to proceed from the coal fields to the generator plants without stopping.

It’s when trains stop — and then remain stopped for long hours — when problems arise. People who live and work along railways where trains stop for extended periods know the frustration that can cause. It could take miles of detouring before a motorist or trucker finds an opening to cross tracks without a train blocking the path.

Fear or frustration of encountering a blocked crossing can prompt motorists to stretch their luck when they see trains approaching and try to cross before they arrive.

Don’t ever compete with approaching trains. If the train beats you to the crossing it could be your last contest with a locomotive.

Fischer and her colleagues hope to pass legislation allowing them to collect data on blocked crossings. Perhaps if they see patterns emerging they could justify some action to reduce the problems. We wish them good luck.

A raspberry to ... ignorance about the danger from downed power lines. As tornado and severe weather season approach, it’s important for Nebraskans to review safety procedures if they encounter power lines knocked down by severe winds, lightning or falling tree branches.

“When a power line is lying on the ground or over a roadway, it can charge the ground around it with electricity, and if anyone were to get too close to that line it could result in a potentially fatal situation,” said Art Wiese, vice president of energy delivery for Nebraska Public Power District. “If someone comes across a downed power line, they should avoid the area and call their local power utility or 911, so trained professionals can de-energize the line and make sure it’s repaired safely.”

Wiese reminded Nebraskans caught in a situation where a power line falls on a vehicle that the driver and passengers should remain inside until help can arrives. The power line could electrically charge the vehicle and exiting could cause serious or fatal injury.

Occupants should wait until professionals arrive to de-energize the line. However, if fire or another emergency forces them to exit the vehicle, “You should make sure you get to the edge of your vehicle and jump away landing on two feet.”

