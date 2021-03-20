Don’t let those trains block roads

A rose to ... U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and her Democrat and Republican colleagues from Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota and Montana who aim to reduce the frustration and potential safety concerns from blocked rail crossings. As a representative of Nebraska in the U.S. Senate, Fischer no doubt gets an earful of complaints from her constituents about blocked crossings. Nebraskans contend with some of the world’s busiest rail corridors because of our state’s proximity to western coal states, including Wyoming.

We in Kearney are on the Union Pacific’s mainline and have 100 or more trains per day blasting through our city. It’s OK, as long as the trains keep rolling. Their cargo of low-sulfur coal is needed at distant generator plants. They hopefully have a green light to proceed from the coal fields to the generator plants without stopping.

It’s when trains stop — and then remain stopped for long hours — when problems arise. People who live and work along railways where trains stop for extended periods know the frustration that can cause. It could take miles of detouring before a motorist or trucker finds an opening to cross tracks without a train blocking the path.

Fear or frustration of encountering a blocked crossing can prompt motorists to stretch their luck when they see trains approaching and try to cross before they arrive.