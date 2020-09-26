Don’t leave behind students without computers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While many of the state’s students settle into new routines of remote learning, thousands still don’t have the devices or connectivity they need to learn online. That’s unacceptable. Basic education is the constitutional right of every child in the state of Washington. When students don’t have the essential tools for learning — regardless of whether public school instruction happens remotely, in traditional classrooms or some shifting combination of the two — that right is compromised.

Even though school districts and state leaders have had months to prepare for this unusual fall semester, somewhere between 12%-21% of Washington K-12 students still do not have the technology or internet connectivity required for remote learning, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction estimates.

The greatest shortcoming is in access to broadband. State officials estimate that only about 78% of students had consistent access to a reliable internet connection last spring. This fall, that number is a mere 83%. About 6% still need learning devices like tablets or laptop computers.