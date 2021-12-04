Don’t allow idle voters to torpedo complex

Language scholars tell us that the saying, “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” has been around since 350 A.D. You would think that after 1,670 years, any saying would go out of fashion, but “idle hands” has staying power. After centuries the saying still is relevant because it is truthful and gets to the point.

We humans are at our best when we’re busy. We’re endowed with strengths and talents that must be exercised or our lives turn stale and rotten. Imagine spending eternity on the couch playing video games or watching “America’s Got Talent.” Humans are not on this earth to do nothing. To remain idle is to waste time and talents that are meant for bigger and better things.

We would wager that proponents of the $34 million mega sports complex that Kearney voters are considering probably worried about “idle hands” and the best way to support active lifestyles as they planned the sports facility. The ballot proposal certainly shines a spotlight on fitness, which should top of mind for voters as they consider how to mark their ballots. If you’ve not marked your ballot and mailed or delivered it to the Buffalo County Election Commissioner, time is winding down. The final day to vote is Dec. 14.