Don’t allow idle voters to torpedo complex

Language scholars tell us that the saying, “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” has been around since 350 A.D. You would think that after 1,670 years, any saying would go out of fashion, but “idle hands” has staying power. After centuries the saying still is relevant because it is truthful and gets to the point.
We humans are at our best when we’re busy. We’re endowed with strengths and talents that must be exercised or our lives turn stale and rotten. Imagine spending eternity on the couch playing video games or watching “America’s Got Talent.” Humans are not on this earth to do nothing. To remain idle is to waste time and talents that are meant for bigger and better things.
We would wager that proponents of the $34 million mega sports complex that Kearney voters are considering probably worried about “idle hands” and the best way to support active lifestyles as they planned the sports facility. The ballot proposal certainly shines a spotlight on fitness, which should top of mind for voters as they consider how to mark their ballots. If you’ve not marked your ballot and mailed or delivered it to the Buffalo County Election Commissioner, time is winding down. The final day to vote is Dec. 14.
A vote in favor will deliver a lot. The 206,000-square-foot complex will accommodate multiple sports, ensuring a year-round place to play basketball, volleyball, soccer, running and other sports. On weekends, the complex will host regional athletic events.
Today, Kearney-area families drive hours and spend hundreds of dollars per weekend so kids can compete in regional events. The tables will be turned when the sports complex is built. Competitors from Lincoln, Omaha, Kansas City and Denver areas will come to Kearney, and while they’re in town they’ll stay at our hotels and motels, eat at our restaurants and help support Kearney’s 1,800 hospitality jobs.
Some of the state sales taxes that visitors pay — about half of the $34 million cost — will come in the form of a state sales tax turnback from businesses in a special district within 600 yards of the complex. The district includes the Crowne Plaza hotel and conference center that’s opening soon. Crowne Plaza owner Paul Younes is donating the 15 acres where the sports complex will be built. Additional capital for the project will come from Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax and from stimulus funds.
Advocates for the complex say the various funding sources are a “perfect storm” because they’ll be derived without increasing local taxes, other than extending the current restaurant tax.
It is critical that Kearney voters approve the complex. It will bolster Kearney’s assorted facilities that promote fitness. The complex also is important to the economy, especially the hospitality industry. Kearney’s hotels, restaurants, attractions and events face strong competition from other Nebraska cities. The challenge will be even stronger in the coming years as other cities open casinos — as approved by voters in 2020. Some cities, including Grand Island, will pursue both casinos and sports centers.