Discovery Hall will make mark

As we said earlier, it wasn’t by happenstance that Discovery Hall became a reality.

Efforts began decades ago to convince NU leadership of the need to upgrade UNK’s capacity to produce STEM graduates.

Of note, one of the prime movers in the effort to replace Otto Olsen was Galen Hadley, who had been an administrator at UNK. He is a former Kearney mayor and state senator who eventually became speaker of the Legislature from 2015 to 2017. He shepherded some of the legislation to build Discovery Hall, including LB957. That bill allows the state and university system to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to keep buildings updated and functional using renewal bonds.

UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said at Monday’s ceremony that Discovery Hall will deliver STEM-educated graduates, many of whom likely will fill future jobs that haven’t even been envisioned yet.

Carter, who became NU’s new president on Jan. 1, 2020, said at the ribbon cutting, “This now will take us to a new level. As we look at the needs of the state of Nebraska, our university system graduates 11,000 students per year, and yet, we still have a hard time filling those high-skilled, high-demand, high-pay jobs that exist in our state.”

We believe Discovery Hall will make a difference. UNK will produce thousands of STEM graduates in the new facility and they’ll be some of the best-educated people in their fields.