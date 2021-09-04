DeSantis defunds his state’s educators

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be losing his war against mask mandates, and that’s a good thing, considering that Florida is among the nation’s COVID hot spots and needs a strategy to slow the spread of the virus instead of promoting the spread. The situation has become so grim that some superintendents are risking their jobs by defying DeSantis and implementing their own mandates.

If DeSantis won’t listen to desperate school administrators trying to protect the health of students and staff, we don’t blame them for defying DeSantis.

The Florida governor’s response has been to threaten withholding pay for the disobedient superintendents. What an interesting twist. DeSantis would never defund Florida’s police, but he’s apparently willing to defund educators who’ve been working hard to protect their students and teachers. What’s the next step? Maybe DeSantis could tear down schools and replace them with police stations.

Governors in a handful of other Southern states — Texas, Mississippi and Arizona — also are trying to keep masks off students’ faces. Like DeSantis, they claim it’s their states’ right to operate schools as they see fit. That’s the same brand of logic that was employed in the 1950s school desegregation battle.