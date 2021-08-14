Dashboard info would aid critical decisions

Health experts say that vaccinations are the best defense against the virulent new delta COVID variant and that masking also is a key defense. However, in this time when it’s so critically important for the unvaccinated to get their shots and for the rest of us to conscientiously wear our masks to protect the unvaccinated, there’s a third layer of defense that’s just as important as vaccinations and masks.

That third layer is information.

Nebraskans need reliable, credible, timely information to make critically important decisions about their own health and that of their family, friends and coworkers.

Accurate information is the tool we need to win the battle against the virus. Information is what helps us make the correct decisions to protect ourselves.

We’ve heard many times from respected physicians: Vaccinations are key, but the best vaccine modern medicine creates is nothing until the shot is administered in someone’s arm. That’s how the unvaccinated protect themselves against the dangerous and highly transmissible delta variant. Getting shots into arms is how our schools, our churches, our businesses — our very lives — finally can return to normal.

Information is our path to victory against COVID.