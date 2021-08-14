Dashboard info would aid critical decisions

Health experts say that vaccinations are the best defense against the virulent new delta COVID variant and that masking also is a key defense. However, in this time when it’s so critically important for the unvaccinated to get their shots and for the rest of us to conscientiously wear our masks to protect the unvaccinated, there’s a third layer of defense that’s just as important as vaccinations and masks.
That third layer is information.
Nebraskans need reliable, credible, timely information to make critically important decisions about their own health and that of their family, friends and coworkers.
Accurate information is the tool we need to win the battle against the virus. Information is what helps us make the correct decisions to protect ourselves.
We’ve heard many times from respected physicians: Vaccinations are key, but the best vaccine modern medicine creates is nothing until the shot is administered in someone’s arm. That’s how the unvaccinated protect themselves against the dangerous and highly transmissible delta variant. Getting shots into arms is how our schools, our churches, our businesses — our very lives — finally can return to normal.
Information is our path to victory against COVID.
That’s why we applaud the 11 state senators who are asking Gov. Pete Ricketts to reinstate Nebraska’s COVID-19 dashboard. It was shut down in June, as COVID cases ebbed and Nebraskans breathed a bit easier after 16 months of worry and restrictions.
The COVID dashboard, like the governor’s daily coronavirus briefings, served as a timely and credible source of information and broke down the situation in each of Nebraska’s 93 counties. The 11 state lawmakers who asked Ricketts to revive the dashboard are members of two Legislative committees: Telecommunications and Transportation, and Health and Human Services.
They believe that the dashboard could be a valuable aid for all organizations that must make informed decisions to guide day-to-day activities and long-term plans. Nobody wants to make critical health and safety decisions in a vacuum, but without the dashboard, Nebraskans are left only with dated or incomplete data.
“Local governments, businesses, school districts and child care facilities are once again trying to create up-to-date safety measures for students, just as health care workers and hospitals are expressing increasing concern about capacity for COVID-19 patients,” the senators told Ricketts.
Nebraskans have been fortunate. We have a relatively low vaccination rate, but we’re not experiencing the COVID surge like some other states with low vaccination rates. However, Nebraska’s situation could change abruptly. Let’s not wait to be forced by a spike in infections to reinstate the dashboard.
Nebraskans need unvarnished, credible information to guide their actions, and the dashboard can provide it.