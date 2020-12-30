Crashed into pole? Be like bird

When the National Weather Service warns that icy conditions will make roads slippery, it’s natural for most motorists to imagine themselves unable to slow down and stop, and so their car slams into the vehicle in front of it, setting off air bags and possibly sending the front driver to the hospital with whiplash.

Another variety of slippery road crashes is when the rear tires lose traction. The vehicle fishtails and then spins off the road and into the ditch.

When that happens, it can be a pretty rough ride, especially if the vehicle rolls. You had better be buckled in your seat belt or you might be thrown from your car. A lot of drivers and passengers who are ejected get severely hurt if the vehicle then rolls over them.

Ramming another car from behind is a horrible experience, and so is sliding off the road and rolling into the ditch, but things can get worse, especially in the winter when icy conditions contribute to wild and dangerous accidents.

We’re talking about accidents in which vehicles strike utility poles, causing overhead power lines or electrical transformers to separate from the poles or crossbars. In that situation, the falling power lines or electrical equipment might land on top of the vehicle.