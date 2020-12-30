Crashed into pole? Be like bird

When the National Weather Service warns that icy conditions will make roads slippery, it’s natural for most motorists to imagine themselves unable to slow down and stop, and so their car slams into the vehicle in front of it, setting off air bags and possibly sending the front driver to the hospital with whiplash.
Another variety of slippery road crashes is when the rear tires lose traction. The vehicle fishtails and then spins off the road and into the ditch.
When that happens, it can be a pretty rough ride, especially if the vehicle rolls. You had better be buckled in your seat belt or you might be thrown from your car. A lot of drivers and passengers who are ejected get severely hurt if the vehicle then rolls over them.
Ramming another car from behind is a horrible experience, and so is sliding off the road and rolling into the ditch, but things can get worse, especially in the winter when icy conditions contribute to wild and dangerous accidents.
We’re talking about accidents in which vehicles strike utility poles, causing overhead power lines or electrical transformers to separate from the poles or crossbars. In that situation, the falling power lines or electrical equipment might land on top of the vehicle.
That was the case in Dawson County in 2017 when not one, but two accidents in the same weekend involved drivers losing control and slamming into power poles. In one accident, the power pole fell onto the vehicle. In the other, a transformer landed on the vehicle.
When the Hub reported on the two accidents, a representative of Dawson Public Power District shared some life-saving advice.
“Stay in the car,” said Marsha Banzhaf. “When you stay in the car, you’re like a bird out on the power line.”
Birds perching on power lines are safe because they’re touching only the power line. Any bird that touches both the power line and the ground — or any motorist who touches both the ground and vehicle with an energized line or transformer on their vehicle — becomes a path for the electricity, and it could kill them.
Here’s what to do if you crash into a power pole:
1) Do not leave the car, but warn others to stay away.
2) Call 911 so the power company can be notified.
3) Wait to exit the vehicle until a lineman tells you it’s safe.
If the car is burning, jump clear of the vehicle, with feet together and without touching the car and ground at the same time.
The accidents in Dawson County put the motorists in extreme danger of electrocution because the fallen lines could have energized the ground nearby. Anyone who exited incorrectly could be injured severely or lose their life. Fortunately, both motorists and a passenger were OK.