COVID wins if city ends mask mandate

Kearney’s mandate is doing what the City Council intended when it heeded the urgings of local health care executives. They told council members that their doctors and nurses were overrun with COVID patients. Health care workers were mentally and emotionally exhausted, and fearful because there appeared to be no end in sight.

Today it’s a different picture, thanks in large part to the mandate. Case numbers are down and fewer COVID patients are being treated at Kearney hospitals. Kearney’s cautious strategy is saving lives.

Thanks to the mandate, we’re winning the race against COVID. But let’s not drop out of the race, not yet. We will not achieve herd immunity until 80% of the population is vaccinated. At the moment, about 4.5% of Nebraskans age 16 and older have received their shots.

We urge the City Council — out of an abundance of caution — to stay the course. Don’t pull out of the race early by lifting the mandate before vaccinations truly protect the citizens you govern.

Now is not the time for avoidable risks. Don’t decide — out of an abundance of misplaced confidence — that you’ve done enough. Slow and steady wins the race and, in this case, wearing a mask keeps us in the race.