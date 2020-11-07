COVID spike calls for drastic decisions

Two months ago, there were 144 infections in the first week of September. That number increased to 237 cases in the first week of October. This week, the trend line popped through the charts, with 435 COVID-19 infections in the first week of November.

If our elected leaders are uncertain how to handle this situation, we urge them first to think of themselves as the “dad in the room.” The coronavirus outbreak is a call for leaders to stand their ground and do what’s unpopular — but necessary.

Be the dad in the room.

Next, ask people who successfully are reining in the coronavirus how they’re doing it. Leaders of Kearney Public Schools haven’t been 100% successful, but there’s not been a serious outbreak. KPS is succeeding by clearly communicating expectations and enforcing them.

The problem with mask suggestions is people mostly ignore them. They figure it’s their choice whether to mask up. That’s an unfortunate attitude, especially considering the thousands of 60-, 70- and 80-year-olds with health complications. They are at an elevated risk of becoming infected and losing their lives.

We appreciate the businesses and institutions who require customers and visitors to wear masks. We’re surprised that so many churches are lax about masks, as are many stores.

It’s time for someone to be the dad in the room and take a tough stand in the name of health and safety. If they don’t take a stand, they’ll not change the course of the outbreak and make a difference in thousands of lives.