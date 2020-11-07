COVID spike calls for drastic decisions

Most elected leaders say it’s the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives that motivates them as public servants. We cannot imagine a better reason to campaign for office and accept the responsibilities of leadership — including the necessity to occasionally make tough decisions.
The time for tough decisions is upon us.
Across much of Nebraska and in the Kearney area, in particular, we are losing the fight for our health and safety.
In the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have increased dramatically — so dramatically, in fact — that the medical professionals with Two Rivers Public Health on Tuesday will share their concerns with the Kearney City Council. It was the City Council on Sept. 8 that unanimously adopted a proclamation encouraging Kearney residents to observe health and safety measures to put the brakes on the coronavirus. Today, we recommend that the council revisit its proclamation. Rather than a friendly suggestion to wear masks, socially distance and practice other coronavirus mitigation, the deteriorating situation in which we now find ourselves demands a firmer hand.
It’s time to mandate masks in public in Kearney.
Why? We would hope our elected officials agree with a mask mandate because the Sept. 8 proclamation is ineffective. It’s not producing the desired effect because so many people in our city and region are getting infected. If they had worn masks, kept their distance, sanitized hands and wiped surfaces, we wouldn’t be seeing these spikes in infections.
Two months ago, there were 144 infections in the first week of September. That number increased to 237 cases in the first week of October. This week, the trend line popped through the charts, with 435 COVID-19 infections in the first week of November.
If our elected leaders are uncertain how to handle this situation, we urge them first to think of themselves as the “dad in the room.” The coronavirus outbreak is a call for leaders to stand their ground and do what’s unpopular — but necessary.
Be the dad in the room.
Next, ask people who successfully are reining in the coronavirus how they’re doing it. Leaders of Kearney Public Schools haven’t been 100% successful, but there’s not been a serious outbreak. KPS is succeeding by clearly communicating expectations and enforcing them.
The problem with mask suggestions is people mostly ignore them. They figure it’s their choice whether to mask up. That’s an unfortunate attitude, especially considering the thousands of 60-, 70- and 80-year-olds with health complications. They are at an elevated risk of becoming infected and losing their lives.
We appreciate the businesses and institutions who require customers and visitors to wear masks. We’re surprised that so many churches are lax about masks, as are many stores.
It’s time for someone to be the dad in the room and take a tough stand in the name of health and safety. If they don’t take a stand, they’ll not change the course of the outbreak and make a difference in thousands of lives.
