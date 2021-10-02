COVID’s grip: More depend on our charity

A rose to ... community-based charities. Their challenges have increased substantially during the COVID pandemic, and so their need for support also has increased. According to investment manager James Hambro & Partners, one in eight adults have started using or have increased their use of charity services during the coronavirus crisis. Serving a larger clientele has boosted the stress on charities and forced some to close, said the investment adviser, who directs charities about the best uses of their financial.
James Hambro & Partners’ study found 9% of people — 4.73 million adults — started to use charities to make it through the pandemic, but it’s not adults who have been worst affected, it’s children and older youth. Around 17% of under-25s say they have used charity services.
These facts hit home this month because local United Way organizations are in the middle of their all-important annual campaigns. The Kearney Area United Way is counting on donors to dig deep and help support the 21 partner agencies that depend on United Way for a major share of their funding. The services these agencies provide are as relevant as ever while the COVID pandemic persists.
Among the partner agencies are organizations that assist people with food, clothing and homelessness prevention.
If you want to make a difference, you can find online pledge forms at uwka.org. Remember that the measure of a community’s character is how it cares for those who are most in need. That group has grown during the past year, and so has the opportunity for generosity, compassion and selflessness.
A raspberry to ... anyone who lies to old people to steal their life savings. We’re talking about the creeps behind those fake emails that look so authentic. And then there are the incessant phone scams with caller IDs that appear like they’re coming from folks right down the road. Why can’t the authorities shut down these slime balls?
We’re like most Americans. We oppose violence, but how about ordering a Tomahawk missile strike on these crooked creeps? We’re talking about the missiles with the murky green aiming devices that would show a giant billowing “poof” when they explode on unsuspecting spammers and robo-callers.
Can we make that happen?
A raspberry to ... Nebraska’s male-dominated Legislature, where, last week, some of the lawmakers opposed resurrecting a “mother’s room” in the State Capitol and equipping all 93 of the state’s county courthouses with spaces for lactating moms. (Under federal law bathrooms don’t qualify.) Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh brought up the issue as lawmakers debated redistricting. In 2019 she became the first legislator to nurse her child on the floor of the Legislature. Several years ago the “People’s House,” as the Capitol is called, had a mother’s room, paid for with $40,000 in private money. The space was converted into an office for a male staffer, the “height of institutional misogyny,” said Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. Next year senators will likely decide the mother’s room issue.