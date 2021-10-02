COVID’s grip: More depend on our charity

A rose to ... community-based charities. Their challenges have increased substantially during the COVID pandemic, and so their need for support also has increased. According to investment manager James Hambro & Partners, one in eight adults have started using or have increased their use of charity services during the coronavirus crisis. Serving a larger clientele has boosted the stress on charities and forced some to close, said the investment adviser, who directs charities about the best uses of their financial.

James Hambro & Partners’ study found 9% of people — 4.73 million adults — started to use charities to make it through the pandemic, but it’s not adults who have been worst affected, it’s children and older youth. Around 17% of under-25s say they have used charity services.

These facts hit home this month because local United Way organizations are in the middle of their all-important annual campaigns. The Kearney Area United Way is counting on donors to dig deep and help support the 21 partner agencies that depend on United Way for a major share of their funding. The services these agencies provide are as relevant as ever while the COVID pandemic persists.

Among the partner agencies are organizations that assist people with food, clothing and homelessness prevention.